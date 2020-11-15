Actor Soumitra Chatterjee, the most celebrated Bengali actor breathed his last in a Kolkata hospital on Sunday. He was admitted to the hospital after contracting COVID-19 on October 6. Chatterjee had been struggling with COVID-19 complications for the last 40 days. A special team of doctors tried to improve his health condition by performing dialysis, putting him on a ventilator, and even conducting a tracheotomy. Also Read - Obituary: Soumitra Chattopadhyay, The Actor With The Most Celebrated Stature in Bengal's Cinema, Dies at 85

The veteran actor, the legend is known for his collaborations with Satyajit Ray. He was awarded Padma Bhushan, Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, and won three National Film Awards.

Actors including Manoj Bajpayee, Swastika Mukherjee, Sayani Gupta, Rahul Bose, Richa Chadha mourns the demise of the legend.

Actor Rahul Bose tweeted, “I grew up watching his films day after day. So working with him in #15ParkAvenue was surreal. He answered all my questions on how it was to work with #SatyajitRay with generosity and warmth. It’s been a privilege, Soumitrada. Rest in peace.”

I grew up watching his films day after day. So working with him in #15ParkAvenue was surreal. He answered all my questions on how it was to work with #SatyajitRay with generosity and warmth. It’s been a privilege, Soumitrada. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/cZsjAxsSEC — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) November 15, 2020

Richa Chadha expressed shock. She posted an image of the actor and captioned it, “RIP Soumitra Chatterjee! You live on through your work for eternity! Thank you for the movies. A big, big loss to the world of cinema and art. An era has indeed ended with no one in sight to fill the void.💔”

RIP Soumitra Chatterjee! You live on through your work for eternity! Thank you for the movies. A big, big loss to the world of cinema and art. An era has indeed ended with no one in sight to fill the void.💔 pic.twitter.com/ysXiACW6ex — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) November 15, 2020

American Indian actor Rachel White tweeted, “Bidding Farewell with a heavy heart to the legendary #SoumitraChatterjee. Prayers and warmth going out to his family and fans world over.”

Actor Sayani Gupta tweeted, “Soumitra Chatterjee, Feluda, leaves us. Numb. An era, one generation, a huge legacy gone. Gave 70 years to the Silver Screen.”

Actor Swastika Mukherjee wrote on Twitter, “This year will take it all. Parents, legends, childhood, nostalgia. All of it. Merciless year.”

Music composer Jeet Gannguly wrote, “I have no words to express my grief ….! Great loss for Indian and International film industry….Rest in peace Soumitra Chatterji.”

Actor Manoj Bajpayee tweeted, “Tragic loss!! Rest in peace Sir!! Your contribution to the Indian Cinema will always be remembered and inspire the generations to come !! 🙏🙏.”

Bengali actor Ena Saha wrote, “The end of an era.May his soul rest in eternal peace. #SoumitraChatterje