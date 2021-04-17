Chennai: Popular Tamil actor and comedian Vivek passed away in a Chennai hospital early on Saturday following a severe heart attack. “He passed away at 4.35 am,” read a medical bulletin from SIMS Hospital in Vadapalani. Also Read - Tamil Actor And Comedian Vivek in ICU After Heart-Attack, Undergoes Angioplasty in Chennai Hospital
The 59-year-old actor was admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital on Friday morning after he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest. On Friday, SIMS hospital said in a statement that actor Vivek was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state. He underwent emergency coronary angiogram followed by angioplasty yesterday. He was in a critical condition on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) in the intensive care unit. Also Read - Nadigar Sangam Holds Silent Protest For CMB, Sterlite In Chennai; Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan Join The Protest
Is his death related to the COVID-19 vaccination?
The actor took the vaccination against Covid-19 on Thursday at the Government Omandurar Hospital and also urged others to come forward to take it. However, soon after he fell sick, there were speculations that his illness was linked to him receiving the Covid-19 vaccine. Following this, the Tamil Nadu Health Department was forced to call a press meet to dispel the rumours. Also Read - New Audi Q5 launched, delivery from March onwards
Denying any links between his cardiac arrest and the vaccine shot the actor received, state Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said around 830 people were administered the Covaxin at the same hospital on Thursday and all of them were fine. “This is actor Vivekh’s first attack. It is a severe one. We have done an angiogram, followed by angioplasty, and have placed a stent. He is presently critical, in the ECMO (Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) and it may take at least 24 hours for him to improve,” said Dr Sivasamy.
Celebrities and his fans were extremely shocked to hear this unfortunate news and took to Twitter to pen their emotional tributes for the legendary actor.
Here’s what the fans and celebrities wrote on Twitter for the actor
Vivek’s cinematic journey
Vivek is a Padmashree awardee and he was launched by legendary filmmaker Balachander in the late 1980s. He went on to become one of the finest comedy actors of Tamil cinema in the 1990s and continues to remain a favourite among cine lovers. He is immensely loved by people of all age groups. His USP is that he made a mark in the glitz town as a comedian with social responsibility. The actor was a huge follower of APJ Abdul Kalam. He has planted over 33 lakh trees in the country.
The legendary actor was last seen in Dharala Prabhu, which was the Tamil remake of the Hindi film Vicky Donor. He was also part of director Shankar’s upcoming film Indian 2, which stars Kamal Haasan in the lead role.
This is a huge loss for the industry as well as the human kind as he was one of the finest actors and a socially responsible human being. RIP Vivek!