Chennai: Popular Tamil actor and comedian Vivek passed away in a Chennai hospital early on Saturday following a severe heart attack. "He passed away at 4.35 am," read a medical bulletin from SIMS Hospital in Vadapalani.

The 59-year-old actor was admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital on Friday morning after he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest. On Friday, SIMS hospital said in a statement that actor Vivek was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state. He underwent emergency coronary angiogram followed by angioplasty yesterday. He was in a critical condition on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) in the intensive care unit.

Is his death related to the COVID-19 vaccination?

The actor took the vaccination against Covid-19 on Thursday at the Government Omandurar Hospital and also urged others to come forward to take it. However, soon after he fell sick, there were speculations that his illness was linked to him receiving the Covid-19 vaccine. Following this, the Tamil Nadu Health Department was forced to call a press meet to dispel the rumours.

Denying any links between his cardiac arrest and the vaccine shot the actor received, state Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said around 830 people were administered the Covaxin at the same hospital on Thursday and all of them were fine. “This is actor Vivekh’s first attack. It is a severe one. We have done an angiogram, followed by angioplasty, and have placed a stent. He is presently critical, in the ECMO (Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) and it may take at least 24 hours for him to improve,” said Dr Sivasamy.

Celebrities and his fans were extremely shocked to hear this unfortunate news and took to Twitter to pen their emotional tributes for the legendary actor.

Here’s what the fans and celebrities wrote on Twitter for the actor

@Actor_Vivek can’t believe you’ve left us ..May you rest in peace ..you’ve entertained us for decades ..your legacy will stay with us🌹 — A.R.Rahman #99Songs 😷 (@arrahman) April 17, 2021

I don’t know how we’re gonna deal with his loss. Rest in peace Vivek sir 😔 They shared a great friendship. A one that needs to be cherished❤️#RipVivek pic.twitter.com/YL9yYPAh6Z — Bardarji Sadee (@SriPrashanth96) April 17, 2021

Shocked to hear the demise of @Actor_Vivek sir! You will be missed sir. May your soul Rest In Peace. #RipVivek #Vivek pic.twitter.com/dikuuATHKu — Actor Vijay Fans (@Actor_Vijay) April 17, 2021

Not able to believe this… He made us laugh, he educated us through his performances, he cared for this world and helped teach us how to take care of it.

There will never be another like you sir.

We will miss you.

Rest in peace @Actor_Vivek sir#ripvivek pic.twitter.com/3JXfRkn3T2 — Gautham Karthik (@Gautham_Karthik) April 17, 2021

Not able to digest the news sir😭 Still can’t believe you are no more. You are an inspiration beyond words. One of the most astute comedian India has ever seen and will ever see Your thought provoking ideas and actions will live beyond generations. Rest in peace Sir#RIPVivek pic.twitter.com/kYfTV8prHr — Achilles (@Searching4ligh1) April 17, 2021

Frozen in disbelief. Cannot digest that Vivek sir is no more.This is a dark day for all of us . I have lost a valuable friend. Tamil cinema has lost a favorite son. The country has lost a wonderful role model. Om Shanti Vivek 😟😥 pic.twitter.com/ZWvji6m2x5 — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) April 17, 2021

Tamil Cinema in the late 90s, early mid 2000s saw the phenomenal rise of #Vivek. He was part of almost all big star films & also small films which were purely sold for his “track comedy”. The man passes away but his legend shall live on forever thanks to TV, YT & MEMEs. #RIPVivek pic.twitter.com/zlAv7VaDoF — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) April 17, 2021

Just can’t accept @Actor_Vivek sir is no more. His work in cinema and social work will be remembered for long long time. He will live on in our hearts and in every tree that he planted. Go well dear sir. #RIP — Prasanna (@Prasanna_actor) April 17, 2021

Vivek’s cinematic journey

Vivek is a Padmashree awardee and he was launched by legendary filmmaker Balachander in the late 1980s. He went on to become one of the finest comedy actors of Tamil cinema in the 1990s and continues to remain a favourite among cine lovers. He is immensely loved by people of all age groups. His USP is that he made a mark in the glitz town as a comedian with social responsibility. The actor was a huge follower of APJ Abdul Kalam. He has planted over 33 lakh trees in the country.

The legendary actor was last seen in Dharala Prabhu, which was the Tamil remake of the Hindi film Vicky Donor. He was also part of director Shankar’s upcoming film Indian 2, which stars Kamal Haasan in the lead role.

This is a huge loss for the industry as well as the human kind as he was one of the finest actors and a socially responsible human being. RIP Vivek!