Rise and Fall 2 vs Bigg Boss 20: Are Virender Sehwag and Salman Khan’s shows really different? Here’s the actual truth

Sehwag’s Rise and Fall 2 and Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 20 may belong to the same reality TV space, but their formats offer viewers different experiences.

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What makes Virender Sehwag’s show different from Salman Khan’s (PC: Meta AI)

Reality shows often follow a familiar formula. Put a group of celebrities together, add challenges, arguments, friendships and eliminations and let viewers watch the drama unfold. This is also why Rise and Fall Season 2 and Bigg Boss 20 may look similar at first glance. Both have well-known hosts, a group of contestants living and competing together and plenty of strategy and conflicts. However, the two shows are built around very different game formats. While Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 20 focuses on life inside the house and public voting, Virender Sehwag’s Rise and Fall 2 revolves around power, hierarchy and shifting positions.

Rise and Fall Season 2 vs Bigg Boss 20: What is the actual difference?

Here are five points that explain how the two reality shows differ despite appearing similar to viewers. They are as follows:

1. The basic format is completely different

Rise and Fall Season 2 is designed as a power game. Contestants are divided into Rulers and Workers, with Rulers staying in the luxurious Penthouse while Workers live in the Basement. Their positions can change depending on tasks, decisions, alliances and strategy. The central idea is to rise through the hierarchy or risk falling.

Bigg Boss 20, on the other hand, puts contestants inside the Bigg Boss house where their relationships, personalities, tasks and conduct become part of the game. The show also uses nominations and public voting to determine who stays and who leaves.

2. Power works differently in both shows

In Rise and Fall 2, power is directly connected to the format. Contestants can compete for influential positions and the Ultimate Ruler gets major decision-making powers along with immunity from that week’s fall. Tej Pratap Yadav became the first Ultimate Ruler after defeating Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Irina Rudakova.

In Bigg Boss 20, there is no Ruler-versus-Worker structure. Contestants compete in tasks, form groups and make nominations, while Bigg Boss controls several aspects of the house through tasks, rules and announcements.

3. The living arrangements are part of the game in Rise and Fall

The Basement and Penthouse are not simply different rooms. They represent the contestants’ position in the competition. Moving up or down can change their privileges and influence. Bigg Boss 20 also has different areas and changing privileges, but the house itself is not divided into a permanent Ruler versus Worker hierarchy. The focus remains more heavily on how contestants live together and react to one another.

4. Eliminations follow different routes

This is another major difference. Bigg Boss 20 has already seen public voting play a role in eliminations. Rohed Khan became the first contestant to leave the season, followed by Isha Rikhi in the third week.

Rise and Fall 2 can use the game’s internal power structure and decisions to shape who remains vulnerable. The recent exit of Siwet Tomar is a clear example. He was removed from the show after a physical altercation with Shehzad Poonawalla, while Swara Bhasker and Karan Patel also walked out in protest.

5. Even the hosts have different roles

Virender Sehwag is the host of Rise and Fall Season 2, a show where the format itself is centred on strategy, power and competition. On the other hand, Salman Khan returns as the host of Bigg Boss 20, where his Weekend Ka Vaar appearances are an important part of the viewing experience. He interacts with contestants, discusses their actions and addresses major developments inside the house.

So, while both shows deliver drama, arguments, friendships, tasks and eliminations, their core games are not the same. Rise and Fall 2 is built around a constantly changing power structure, whereas Bigg Boss 20 places greater emphasis on cohabitation, relationships, nominations and audience voting.

Rise and Fall Season 2 current contestants after eliminations

As of September 30, the contestants still in the game include Tej Pratap Yadav, Shehzad Poonawalla, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Irina Rudakova, Raj, Niharika Tiwari, Kaira Anu, Anish Bhagat, Sara Gurpal, Manish Kashyap, Gautam Gulati and Kajal Raghwani. Rise and Fall Season 2 is currently streaming on Prime Video and MX Player.

Bigg Boss 20 current contestants after eliminations

The remaining Bigg Boss 20 contestants are M C Mary Kom, Aamrapali Dubey, Uditi Singh, Arishfa Khan, Aman Gandhi, Qazi Ahmad Tauqeer, Harsh Machare aka Yung DSA, Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu, Love Gill, Mahhi Vij, Asif Khan, Rhiti Tiwari, Kanika Mann and Tanmay Singh aka ScoutOP. The show is available to stream on JioHotstar at 9 PM, while it airs on COLORS at 10:30 PM every night.