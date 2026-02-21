Rishab Rikhiram Sharma breaks silence after Anoushka Shankar denies Ravi Shankar discipleship, shares proof of…

Home

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma reacts after Anoushka Shankar denies Ravi Shankar discipleship. Read details inside.

In the world of Indian classical music, where lineage is sacred and the guru-shishya bond is considered lifelong, legacy is more than history; it is identity. However, questions around discipleship can spark serious debate. One such discussion emerged recently when Anoushka Shankar publicly clarified that sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma was not formally a disciple of her father, the legendary Pandit Ravi Shankar. Responding to her claims, Rishab Sharma has now issued a detailed statement showing proof of the Guru-Shishya bond.

What Anoushka Shankar Said

In an earlier interview, Anoushka Shankar addressed the growing perception that Rishab was her father’s last or youngest disciple. While praising his talent, she said, “Rishab is really talented, and he is clearly speaking to people in a really wonderful way. I think there is some misunderstanding about his guruship. He learned very intensively with someone very dear to me, one of my father’s senior disciples, Parimal Sadaphal, and he had a couple of lessons with my father, very informally, with Parimal uncle also in the room.”

She further added, “We knew him from childhood because he was the son of our instrument maker Sanjay Rikiram Sharma. So somehow that has gone blown up into some story of him being his last disciple or the youngest disciple, which isn’t true. But he is super talented and deserves all success with or without that story.”

Rishab’s Detailed Response

Soon after this, Rishab’s team released a statement outlining what they describe as a formal Ganda Bandhan ceremony.

“On 3rd January 2012, at the Ravi Shankar Centre (Saraswati Pooja Hall), a private meeting was held at the express request of Pandit Ravi Shankar between 13-year-old Rishab Rikhiram Sharma… This followed a personal call from Panditji to Sanjay Sharma on 2nd January, requesting Rishab’s presence for the Ganda Bandhan ceremony the next day.”

The statement further said, “The session culminated in the formal Ganda Bandhan ceremony, during which Panditji tied the traditional red thread around Rishab’s wrist and spoke of Kartavya Vidya, emphasising that while the thread may physically break, the spiritual Guru-Shishya bond endures for life.”

It also claimed, “On 10th February 2012… Pandit Ravi Shankar publicly introduced 13-year-old Rishab Rikhiram Sharma on stage as his youngest disciple…”

A Larger Debate on Tradition

As contrasting claims continue to circulate, this debate has reignited discussion about what defines formal discipleship in classical music: ceremonial initiation, duration of training, or public acknowledgement.

