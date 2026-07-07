Rishab Shetty Facts: From selling water cans and working in hotels to becoming a National award-winning star

Rishab Shetty's birthday: Six lesser-known facts that prove he's much more than just a superstar

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Rishabh Shetty

Rishab Shetty’s Birthday: National Award-winning actor, writer and director Rishab Shetty has carved a unique place for himself in Indian cinema with films like Kantara. While audiences admire him for bringing rooted stories to the big screen, his life away from the spotlight is equally inspiring. From supporting education to preserving culture and giving back to society, Rishab has quietly been making a difference long before becoming a pan-India star. On his birthday, here’s a look at six lesser-known facts that showcase the man behind the superstar.

He Founded the Rishab Shetty Foundation

Rishab and his wife, Pragati Shetty, started the Rishab Shetty Foundation with the aim of improving lives through education, healthcare and community welfare. The foundation regularly undertakes social initiatives, especially in rural Karnataka, and continues to support underprivileged families.

Government School Education Is Close to Rishab Shetty’s Heart

Having studied in a government school himself, Rishab understands the importance of quality education. Through his foundation, he helps government schools by providing better infrastructure, learning materials and other essential resources, ensuring children receive improved opportunities to learn.

Rishab Shetty Helps Students Continue Their Education

Rishab strongly believes that no child should give up on education because of financial problems. His foundation offers scholarships and educational support to deserving students, helping many young people pursue their dreams.

Rishab Shetty Promotes Volunteering and Social Service

Beyond cinema, Rishab actively encourages people to contribute to society. As the Brand Ambassador for the International Volunteering Year initiative, he inspires young people to participate in community service and play an active role in nation-building.

Fame Has Never Changed Rishab Shetty

Despite becoming one of Indian cinema’s biggest stars after Kantara, Rishab continues to lead a simple life rooted in his culture and traditions. He often speaks about the values he learnt growing up and remains a devoted family man, sharing a close bond with his wife Pragati and their children. His humility is one of the qualities fans admire the most.

Rishab Shetty Is a Trained Theatre Artist

Before finding success in films, Rishab spent years performing in theatre and working behind the scenes in Kannada cinema. He worked as an assistant director and even took up odd jobs during his struggling days. Those experiences helped shape his realistic storytelling and authentic filmmaking style.

Rishabh Shetty did odd jobs before becoming an actor

Actor Rishabh Shetty worked several odd jobs like selling water cans, real estate and did hotel work while also trying for roles in movies. While working odd jobs, he also acquired a diploma in film direction from the Government Film and TV Institute in Bangalore. He started working in the film industry as a clap boy, then as a spot boy, and then was an assistant director.

Rishab Shetty’s journey is a reminder that success isn’t defined only by awards or box office numbers. Through his work in cinema and his efforts to uplift society, he continues to inspire people both on and off the screen. As he celebrates another birthday, his story proves that staying grounded is just as important as reaching great heights.