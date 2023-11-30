Home

Rishab Shetty Gets Special Jury Award For ‘Kantara’ At IFFI 54

The electrifying atmosphere at the festival's closing ceremony saw the unveiling of the first-look trailer of Kantara, Chapter 1, the prequel to Kantara.

IFFI 54: Renowned Indian filmmaker, actor, and writer Rishab Shetty received the special jury award for his groundbreaking work on ‘Kantara’ at the prestigious 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The electrifying atmosphere at the festival’s closing ceremony saw the unveiling of the first-look trailer of Kantara, Chapter 1, the prequel to Kantara, drawing thunderous applause from the captivated audience.

Shetty expressed his overwhelming gratitude, remarking, “I am humbled by the warmth and honor bestowed upon me at such a prestigious platform.”

Sharing his filmmaking philosophy, Shetty articulated, “I believe in allowing my films to speak for themselves; the less spoken, the greater the success.” His humility and dedication to the craft shine through as ‘Kantara’ continues to resonate with audiences.

Addressing the global expansion of Indian cinema, Shetty emphasized, “Indian Cinema has gone truly global. It is a direct consequence of the exceptional content originating from India.”

Underscoring the universal appeal of Kannada cinema, Shetty highlighted its ability to transcend linguistic barriers. He credited the overwhelming response to ‘Kantara’ as a testament to this inclusivity.

Deeply rooted in his connection with people, Shetty shared, “My films are an extension of the stories and emotions that bind us as individuals.”

The Jury’s recognition of Shetty’s directorial expertise highlighted his ability to convey narratives that, while rooted in indigenous culture, resonate universally, transcending cultural and societal boundaries. ‘Kantara’ delves into the ideological conflict between humanity and nature within a fictitious village, delivering a powerful message amid the clash of tradition and modernity.

The prestigious award presented to Shetty comprises a Silver Peacock Medal, Rs. 15 Lakhs, and a certificate.

