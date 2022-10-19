Rishab Shetty Reacts to Kantara’s Box Office Success: Rishab Shetty’s action thriller Kantara is all set to cross the Rs 150 Crore mark at the box office. The Kannada film made within a small budget created havoc with its grand success in its Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions. Apart from its engaging storytelling, positive word-of-mouth helped the film in reaching out to a wider audience base. On being asked about the movie USP, Rishab Shetty said in an interview that people are interested in stories rooted in Indian culture. Hinting at the box office failure of mainstream Bollywood films, the actor-director said that filmmakers tried stories with western sensibilities presuming desi stories won’t work.Also Read - Kantara Box Office Day 5: Rishabh Shetty's Action-Thriller Witnesses Growth on Tuesday - Check Detailed Report

RISHAB SHTTY SAYS AUDEINCES WANT TO WATCH DESI STORIES

Rishab feels that audiences resonated with Kantara as it showcases the connection between nature and humans through folklore. In his interaction with Zoom Digital he opined, "The people of India are sentimental. They love stories rooted in our culture and ethos. Filmmakers elsewhere thought that such desi stories will not work and they should make something with more western sensibilities, films that are more commercial in nature. However, audience kuch aur hi soch rahi hai (is thinking something else). They want grounded, rooted, regional village, realistic stories on the silver screen."

RISHAB SHETTY FEELS KGF 2 RENEWED PEOPLE’S INTEREST IN KANNADA FILMS

Rishab also pointed out at the resurgence of Kannada film industry post KGF series and stated, "In the 70s and 80s there was a superstar Dr Rajkumar, whose films got dubbed into multiple languages, such was his stardom. Humara legacy bhi hai, but har industry mein ups and downs hota hai (We also have our legacy but every industry has its ups and downs) Toh after KGF 2, people suddenly had a renewed interest in Kannada films. It is a good thing."

Kantara also stars Kishore Kumar G, Achyuth Kumar and Sapthami Gowda along with Rishab in the pivotal role. The film is inspired by the ancient legend of Bhoota Kola, considered a sacred festival in rural Karnataka.

