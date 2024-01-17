Home

Entertainment

Rishab Shetty Reviews HanuMan in a Single Sentence, Mentions Teja Sajja And Prashanth Verma

Rishab Shetty Reviews HanuMan in a Single Sentence, Mentions Teja Sajja And Prashanth Verma

Rishab Shetty watches HanuMan and reviews it on social media. He tags director Prashanth Verma and Teja Sajja.

Rishab Shetty reviews Teja Sajja's HanuMan

Bangalore: Actor Rishab Shetty has joined the bandwagon of celebs appreciating HanuMan, the new Pan-India film from the Telugu industry. The Kantara star took to social media to heap praises on the team of the film for the simplicity in their storytelling and the amazing performances. HanuMan, which was released alongside Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram in Telugu and Katrina Kaif’s Merry Christmas in the Hindi belt, has surpassed all these releases to emerge as a solid box-office entertainer. The Teja Sajja starrer has collected around Rs 70 crore nett in its five days in India with its global collection going beyond Rs 100 crore.

Trending Now

Rishab appreciated the efforts of HanuMan director Prashanth Varma who has visualised this film as a tribute to Lord Hanuman and the win of good over evil. Taking to X on Wednesday morning, the popular producer and actor mentioned how HanuMan has bowled him over completely. He tagged both Prashanth and Teja in his post and wrote, “Joining the chorus of praise for ‘Hanuman’ – a triumph in storytelling and filmmaking by Prashant Verma. Teja Sejja performance stays with you long after the credits roll. #Hanuman (sic).”

You may like to read

Teja, who has gained newfound popularity with HanuMan acknowledged Rishab’s tweet and thanked him for his kind words. He reshared the post and mentioned “Annnnaaaa thanks a lotttt😊

Coming from you means a lot!🤗

Can’t wait for Kantara 2

#HanuMan (sic).”

Annnnaaaa thanks a lotttt😊

Coming from you means a lot!🤗

Can’t wait for Kantara 2 #HanuMan https://t.co/NInLkNH518 — Teja Sajja (@tejasajja123) January 16, 2024

HanuMan has emerged as the first sleeper hit of the year. The film is rocking the ticket window with staggering collections every day. Both Monday and Tuesday earned in double-digit for the film which is not just rare but also promising of an even bigger weekdays at the Box Office. The film’s major numbers are coming from the Telugu audience where it has already crossed Rs 50 crore nett after which it is witnessing a good growth in the Hindi belt. Various reports suggest that extra shows have been added in many theatres and HanuMan is looking at a fantastic second weekend ahead.

The film stars Teja as a common man who finds extraordinary power and tries to beat evil. Have you watched HanuMan yet? Watch this space for all the latest updates on the film!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.