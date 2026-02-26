Home

Rishab Shetty’s unexpected reaction to Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding sparks buzz

Rishab Shetty gave a surprising reaction when questioned about Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding. His response sparked curiosity among fans and went viral online, becoming one of the trending topics of the day.

The wedding of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda in Udaipur has become the talk of the town. The couple tied the knot on Thursday morning, February 26, in an intimate ceremony attended only by close friends and family. While fans celebrated online, one interaction grabbed attention, actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty chose not to comment when asked about the wedding.

Rishab Shetty’s presence at Mantralayam

Rishab Shetty was present at Mantralayam for the concluding day of Sri Raghavendra Guruvaibhavotsava. He also spoke to the media about his upcoming film Jai Hanuman, directed by Prashanth Varma. During the interaction, Rishab answered questions about his darshan and his projects patiently and politely.

What did Rishab say about Virosh’s wedding?

After answering several questions, a reporter asked Rishab if he had received an invitation to Rashmika’s wedding. Rishab smiled, said “Thank you,” and walked away without responding. His reaction immediately caught the attention of fans and media, sparking discussions across social platforms.

Rishab and Rashmika’s history

For those unaware, Rishab Shetty directed Rashmika in her debut Kannada film Kirik Party. Rashmika was previously engaged to Rakshit Shetty in 2017 and the engagement ended in 2018. In past interviews, Rashmika had made remark about Rakshit’s production house Paramvah Studios, calling it a “so-called production house” while making air quotes. Rishab had indirectly responded to her comment, saying he prefers working with newcomers who come without barriers.

Wedding celebrations of Virosh

Vijay and Rashmika flew to Udaipur with friends on Monday after announcing their wedding on Sunday. The pre-wedding festivities included the Virosh Premier League cricket match, pool games, and a sangeet on Tuesday. Haldi and mehendi ceremonies were held on Wednesday.

Check out glimpse from festivities

The wedding itself began at 8 AM and concluded at 10.10 AM on Thursday. Close friends and celebrities including Tharun Bhascker, Rahul Ravindran, Eesha Rebba Ashika Ranganath, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Shravya Varma attended the celebrations. The couple has yet to release official pictures from their wedding.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda married in private Udaipur ceremony on February 26

Rishab Shetty walked away when asked about wedding

Couple had pre-wedding celebrations including pool games, sangeet, haldi and mehendi

Celebrities and close friends attended; wedding pictures yet to be released

Rishab Shetty’s reaction to Virosh wedding left fans curious online. The couple’s intimate Udaipur wedding highlighted both personal celebrations and cultural traditions. Fans continue to eagerly await official wedding pictures and reception updates.

