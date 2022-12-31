Rishabh Pant Latest Health Update: Anupam Kher-Anil Kapoor Meet Indian Cricketer as Fans at Dehradun Hospital

Rishabh Pant Latest Health Update: Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant met with an accident when his car crashed into a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway early on Friday morning. The 25-year-old wicket-keeper batsman managed to escape from the car after it caught fire. Rishabh was heading to his hometown Roorkee in Uttarakhand to meet his family. He is currently admitted in Max Hospital, Dehradun, Uttarakhand after sustaining injuries in the car crash. Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor on December 31, 2022 met Pant at the hospital. Anil and Anupam said that they met him as “fans and made him laugh a lot”.

ANUOAM KHER AND ANIL KAPOOR MET RISHABH PANT AS FANS

In an interaction with PTI, Anil said, “He is doing fine. We met him as fans. Let us pray that he recovers soon, and we see him playing again.” Anupam also added, “Everything is fine. We met Pant, his mother and relatives, they are all fine. We made him laugh a lot.” As reported by Hindustan Times, the hospital had said that Rishabh’s condition was now stable, but further tests would be carried out to assess his state. As per the police officials, Pant suffered injuries on his head, back and feet in the accident.

Anil was last seen in the Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor starrer Jugjugg Jeeyo. Anupam was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer sci-fi thriller Yashoda.

