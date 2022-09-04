Rishi Kapoor’s 70th Birth Anniversary: Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor were married for about 40 years. The actress stayed with Rishi Kapoor through thick and thin. On the occasion of the late legendary actor Rishi Kapoor’s 70th birth anniversary, Neetu Kapoor is missing him. She took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note for him on social media, and shared an unseen pic of the two having a wonderful moment from his previous bash.Also Read - Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wave at Paps as They Reach Mumbai in Viral Video, Fans Say 'Shiva-Isha Agye' - Watch

NEETU KAPOOR MISSES RISHI KAPOOR ON HIS 70TH BIRTH ANNIVERSARY

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 3, 2020. Today, September 4, would have been his 70th birthday. On this occasion, his wife, Neetu Kapoor shared an unseen picture of the two having a blast at a party. Neetu captioned her post, "Happy birthday," and shared a red heart emoji. Alia Bhatt, who is also Neetu and Rishi's daughter-in-law, reacted to the cute picture. Apart from her, Neetu's friends from the industry, including Soni Razdan, Maheep Kapoor commented and liked the pic to show their love for Rishi Kapoor.

In the photo shared by Neetu, the couple looked happy as they wore matching black outfits. Rishi sported a pair of funky glasses, while Neetu Kapoor wore a colourful feathered party prop around her neck.

RIDDHIMA KAPOOR REMEMBERS LATE ACTOR RISHI KAPOOR

Rishi and Neetu’s daughter, Riddhima Kapoor, took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday as she remembered her late father. Sharing his photo, she wrote, “We miss you so much especially today but ‘with a cheer, not a tear, in our eye’. Love you, papa.” She added a white heart emoji to her birthday note.