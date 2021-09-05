Remembering Rishi Kapoor: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who passed away after a year-long battle with cancer last year, would have turned 69-years-old on September 4. To celebrate Chintu ji, his wife and actor Neetu Kapoor along with his close friends Rumi Jaffery, Shatrughan Sinha, David Dhawan, Laali Dhawan, Randhir Kapoor, fashion designer Mohini Chabria gathered on Saturday for a small party. Neetu took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pics from the get-together and it also had Rishi Kapoor’s cutout and she also shared a beautiful white cake decorated with Rishi Kapoor’s all-time favourite things like Mutton curry, guitar, Twitter, his book Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored, whiskey, nag champa incense sticks and a cassette of songs from his old hitsAlso Read - Seeing Ranbir Kapoor 'Ghodi Pe Sawaar' Was Last Wish of Rishi Kapoor, Says Neetu Kapoor

The video showed a big photo stand mentioned 'Celebrating Chintu ji'. Photos quickly went viral on the fan pages.

Take a look:



Neetu Kapoor on Saturday had posted a throwback picture with Rishi Kapoor and written, “I learnt a lot from Rishi ji during our last few traumatic years in NYC .. how we celebrated when his blood counts were high .. we dined shopped laughed .. in his lows we just stayed home watched tv ordered in amazing food n still had some wonderful moments in hope that the next round of chemotherapy he would be better .. hope n being strong is what he taught me .. value each day .. we all miss him today !!! I can picture him how excited he would have been for his 69th birthday !! I’m sure he is celebrating with his family up there Happy birthday Kapoor Saab.”

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 after a long battle with leukemia.