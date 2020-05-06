Late veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor’s old friend Raj Bansal in a recent interview spoke about how Rishi Kapoor has choked up when he told him about his cancer diagnosis over a call in 2018 before flying to New York for treatment. Also Read - Karisma Kapoor Shares Unseen Throwback Pictures With Rishi Kapoor From 70s And 90s

In conversation with Writersball, he said, "His (Rishi) cancer was detected in 2018. No one knew about it, except for the family. It was September 2018. He was to fly to the US for treatment that evening. He rang me up the same day. He used to fondly call me 'Thakur'. I took the call and greeted him. He said, 'Thakur tere se baat karni hai (I need to talk to you)'. And then, he choked up. I sensed something was not right. Then he told me, 'Thakur paanch minute mein call karna (Call me in five minutes)'. I waited for exactly five minutes and called back. I asked him, 'Chintu sab theek toh hai (Is everything alright)?' He was choking again. 'Thakur, achchhi khabar nahin hai (I don't have good news). I have been diagnosed with cancer. I'm flying to New York for treatment this evening,' he told me."

Rishi Kapoor and Raj Bansal have been friends for almost 30 years. Talking about Rishi being admitted to the hospital a day before he died on April 30, Raj said, "No. The reports circulating around are factually incorrect. He was admitted some days back. His hospitalisation itself was a surprise to me. We had spoken only two days before that and he was taking a walk outside his flat. I remember telling him to go back inside. He told me, 'Yaar Raju ab Bungalow pe renovation ka kaam chal raha hai. Flat mein shift kara diya hai. Thodi fresh hawa lene aya tha (Our bungalow in Mumbai is being renovated. We have shifted to a flat. I had come out for fresh air.)' We had spoken about our future, the lockdown and corona. We spoke for more than half an hour and, normally, both of us don't speak over the phone for so long. That's why I refused to believe he is no more."