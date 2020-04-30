1952-2020: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who was admitted to Mumbai’s Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on Wednesday night, died on Thursday morning. He was 67. Amitabh Bachchan confirmed the news on Twitter. He wrote, “He’s GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed !”. Also Read - Rishi Kapoor Hospitalised in Mumbai, Randhir Kapoor Says, 'He is Not Well'

T 3517 – He’s GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away ..

I am destroyed ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 30, 2020

Rishi Kapoor was in the hospital for two weeks and then was moved to the ICU on Wednesday evening after his condition worsened. The source also added, the actor was in a serious condition and wife Neetu Kapoor is by his side while his son and actor Ranbir Kapoor were also making regular visits to the hospital.

Rishi Kapoor was battling cancer since 2018. He got treated in the US for a year and had returned to India in September 2019. He was hospitalised after he complained of some breathing problem. Rishi had recovered last year in September but starting falling ill again.

During his one year period in New York, his wife Neetu Kapoor stood by his side and helped in the recovery. His son, Ranbir Kapoor, and his rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt kept making regular visits to New York to celebrate special occasions like New Years and birthdays. Several other stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Anupam Kher and Deepika Padukone among others also paid him visits.

He is survived by wife Neetu Kapoor and children Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and actor Ranbir Kapoor.