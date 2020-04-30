Bollywood’s legendary actor Rishi Kapoor’s death left legions of his fans shocked and saddened. The actor who was battling with cancer for two years was admitted to a Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on Wednesday night. The news of his demise had his emotional fans sharing their tributes on social media. Also Read - Twin Tragedies: After Irrfan Khan, Veteran Actor Rishi Kapoor Dies at 67; Twitter Overwhelmed With Sadness

The seasoned actor has entertained us with his stellar performances in several films over the decades. Be it playing a serious character or a comic role, the actor has inspired a generation of young actors who follow his footsteps, Rishi Kapoor enjoyed a wide fanbase thanks to his range and versatility. While he featured in many critically acclaimed films, he also made an impact with commercially successful cinema. Also Read - Rishi Kapoor Passes Away at 67 in Mumbai Hospital

Twitterati express grief over actor Rishi Kapoor’s death: Also Read - Rishi Kapoor Fans Pray For Speedy Recovery After Actor is Shifted to ICU

You are so cruel 2020!

Yesterday Irffan Khan & today #RishiKapoor RIP. 🙏😢 pic.twitter.com/RB62S1aFWB — A/M,,👉♥AsimSquad,♥👈 (@Alimurtuza6973) April 30, 2020

Just heard the terribly sad news of the passing of #RishiKapoor He was a part of the growing up years of so many millions of us, & had brought so many movie characters to life that live on forever Do read his wonderful recent autobiography, “Khullam Khulla” Om Shanti Om 🙏🙏🙏 — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) April 30, 2020

Perhaps the only man who knew how to put a dafli to good use. The Dafli-wala is gone. Om Shanti 🙏 #RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/JiSVIRVclO — Priya Sharma (@Priya_PRS) April 30, 2020

In 2018, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer for the first time, following which the actor was in New York for nearly a year to undergo treatment. He returned to India in September 2019 after recovering. Post return to India, Kapoor’s health has frequently been in focus. The actor was admitted to hospital in quick succession in February. Amid speculations about his health, he had been hospitalised in New Delhi in early February, while on a visit to New Delhi.

RIP Rishi Kapoor!