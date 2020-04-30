After Irrfan Khan’s death, Bollywood’s legendary actor Rishi Kapoor’s current health status has left everyone worried now. He has been shifted to ICU after being hospitalised for two weeks. However, his brother Randhir Kapoor is keeping the media updated with Rishi’s health. He stated that The Body actor is stable now but cannot speak because of medication. He is also experiencing shortness of breath. Also Read - Rishi Kapoor Health Update: Actor is Stable And Unable to Speak, Reveals Randhir Kapoor
Ever since the news is out, Rishi Kapoor’s fans have been flooding his Twitter with well-wishing messages. A bevy of celebs and fans wished the actor a speedy recovery and wished him luck. Also Read - Rishi Kapoor Health Update: Actor Moved to ICU After Being Hospitalised For Two Weeks
Here are some messages from fans for Rishi Kapoor’s speedy recovery:
For the unversed, the 65-year-old was diagnosed with cancer back in 2018 and had undergone treatment in New York. After successful treatment for over a year, Rishi Kapoor returned to India in September. Post return to India, Kapoor’s health has frequently been in focus. The actor was admitted to the hospital with high fever in Mumbai after coming from Delhi but was discharged soon after.
Get Well Soon Rishi Kapoor!