After Irrfan Khan’s death, Bollywood’s legendary actor Rishi Kapoor’s current health status has left everyone worried now. He has been shifted to ICU after being hospitalised for two weeks. However, his brother Randhir Kapoor is keeping the media updated with Rishi’s health. He stated that The Body actor is stable now but cannot speak because of medication. He is also experiencing shortness of breath. Also Read - Rishi Kapoor Health Update: Actor is Stable And Unable to Speak, Reveals Randhir Kapoor

Ever since the news is out, Rishi Kapoor’s fans have been flooding his Twitter with well-wishing messages. A bevy of celebs and fans wished the actor a speedy recovery and wished him luck. Also Read - Rishi Kapoor Health Update: Actor Moved to ICU After Being Hospitalised For Two Weeks

Here are some messages from fans for Rishi Kapoor’s speedy recovery:

So sad to hear that #RishiKapoor sir hospitalised I wish him a speed recovery he was used to be friendly with me 😓😓😓 pic.twitter.com/w8jRKFGG3a — Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL (@rudra_naiduPsPk) April 30, 2020

#RishiKapoor PREY FOR HIS SPEEDY RECOVERY

🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/GPbtgB2oJB — MERA INDIA (@MeraIndia6) #RishiKapoor get well soon sir 🙏🙏🙏🙏🌹 may u have Allah’s mercy with health n happiness pic.twitter.com/zW4xrpbl1o — Nayeem (@nayeemaushjad) April 30, 2020 href=”https://twitter.com/MeraIndia6/status/1255684566624288770?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>April 30, 2020

#RishiKapoor#RishiKapoor He is admitted to hospital.. Sending him prayers to be safe 😔😔 pic.twitter.com/wwebHhBVSj — Sumit kumar (@Skssumit) April 29, 2020

#RishiKapoor

He is admitted to hospital.. Sending him prayers to be safe 😔😔#RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/WEflnQjxQp — Neeraj Gupta (@Myself_neeraj) April 30, 2020

Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.

-Mahatma Gandhi#RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/Ske1VOF1RD — Rofl Mayawati (@RoflMayawati) April 29, 2020

Rishi Kapoor in ICU at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai as confirmed by his brother Randhir Kapoor Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and underwent treatment for almost a year in New York Get well soon Chintu sir 🙏🏻#RishiKapoor @chintskap pic.twitter.com/hbMgE79nzB — Priyanshu Jaiswal (@Priyanshu1790) April 29, 2020

For the unversed, the 65-year-old was diagnosed with cancer back in 2018 and had undergone treatment in New York. After successful treatment for over a year, Rishi Kapoor returned to India in September. Post return to India, Kapoor’s health has frequently been in focus. The actor was admitted to the hospital with high fever in Mumbai after coming from Delhi but was discharged soon after.

Get Well Soon Rishi Kapoor!