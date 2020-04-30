Popular veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor has passed away at the age of 67 after battling with cancer for almost 2 years. The actor, best known for his work in movies like Amar Akbar Anthony, Karz, Nagina, Agneepath, among others, was admitted at the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. Also Read - Rishi Kapoor Demise: Timeline of His Journey in Bollywood And Brave Fight With Bone Marrow Cancer

His funeral is taking place taking place at the Chandanwadi crematorium in Mumbai. Bollywood celebs like his niece Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, his brother Randhir Kapoor, Kaajal Anand, Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, son of Rishi Kapoor’s longtime friend and Bollywood co-star Amitabh Bachchan, industrialist Anil Ambani and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. Also Read - Rishi Kapoor Funeral: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ayan Mukerji, Among Others Pay Their Last Respect

In the photos, we see Rima Jain, Armaan Jain-his wife Anissa Malhotra, Rajiv Kapoor behind Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena-Saif and Randhir, Abhishek Bachchan. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Mourns The Demise of Rishi Kapoor With His Childhood Picture

Here are the photos from Rishi Kapoor’s funeral:

His son Ranbir Kapoor playing the last respect to his father.

Kareena Kapoor with father Randhir Kapoor and husband Saif Ali Khan.

Alia Bhatt, on a video call with Riddhima Kapoor, who could not make it to the funeral. Alia was also consoling Rima Jain.

Babita Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor along with other family members.

After his demise, Rishi’s family gave a statement saying, “Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.”