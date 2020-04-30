Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor‘s fans and family members are worried as the actor is currently in ICU at the Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital situated in Girgaon, Mumbai. His brother Randhir Kapoor is following with the updates and sharing the same with media. He says Rishi Kapoor had difficulty in breathing and is currently stable. He further said that Rishi cannot speak now because of medication. Also, the family members have been asked to go home by the doctors. Also Read - Rishi Kapoor Health Update: Actor Moved to ICU After Being Hospitalised For Two Weeks

On Wednesday, Randhir Kapoor confirmed the news to Indian Express saying, "He is hospitalised. He is not well." However, it seems the The Body actor is recovering now. His wife Neetu Kapoor is by his side and son Ranbir Kapoor is also making regular visits to the hospital to be with his dad.

For the unversed, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and had undergone a long-term treatment in New York. Several other stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rajkumar Hirani, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Anupam Kher and Deepika Padukone among others also paid him visits. Then in September 2019, he returned to India after 11 months and 11 days, announcing that he was cancer-free.

In February, the actor was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai due to viral fever when he returned from Delhi. Rishi said he wanted to put a rest on the speculations about his health by revealing that he was hospitalised due to a chest infection that could lead to pneumonia but he is feeling better and is soon going to resume work.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rishi Kapoor was last seen in the thriller titled The Body co-starring Emraan Hashmi, Vedhika and Shobhita Dhulipala in the lead roles.