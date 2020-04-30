Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor was admitted to HN Reliance hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday and is in serious condition. Rishi Kapoor’s brother Randhir Kapoor too confirmed the same. He said that Rishi is not well and that Neetu Kapoor is by his side. Speaking to Pinkvilla, a well-placed secret source, who’s also a producer and is close to the family, revealed that “he has been in remission and immunity is affected which is why he has been hospitalized for two weeks now and has not completely been cured, and now he’s unwell.” Also Read - Rishi Kapoor Hospitalised in Mumbai, Randhir Kapoor Says, 'He is Not Well'

Rishi Kapoor was in the hospital for two weeks, however, he has been moved to the ICU on Wednesday evening after his condition worsened. The source also added, the actor is in a serious condition and wife Neetu Kapoor is by his side while his son and actor Ranbir Kapoor is also making regular visits to the hospital. Also Read - Karan Johar Swaps Face With Rishi Kapoor in Main Shayar Toh Nahi Song From Bobby, Watch Hilarious Video

Talking to a web portal, Rishi Kapoor’s brother Randhir Kapoor confirmed, “It’s true that he has been admitted to the hospital. He is in Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. He was not keeping well and had some problem, so we admitted him early this morning”. Asked if it was an emergency situation, Randhir told the website: “That’s why he has gone to the hospital. But I know that he will be alright. Neetu is by his side.” Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Don’t Stop, Won’t Stop! Shares Another Throwback Pic, This Time With Rishi Kapoor

Incidentally, Rishi Kapoor, who is known to regularly tweet on social media, has not done so after April 2. In 2018, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer for the first time, following which the actor was in New York for nearly a year to undergo treatment. He returned to India in September 2019 after recovering.

Post return to India, Kapoor’s health has frequently been in focus. The actor was admitted to the hospital in quick succession in February. Amid speculations about his health, he had been hospitalised in New Delhi in early February, while on a visit to New Delhi.

Earlier, Rishi Kapoor had clarified that he was in hospital because he was down with an infection and needed medical attention. While Neetu was at his side in Delhi back then, unconfirmed reports had said that his son Ranbir Kapoor along with friend, Alia Bhatt, has rushed to be at his father’s side. On returning to Mumbai back then, he had again been hospitalised with viral fever but was discharged soon after.

On the professional front, Rishi Kapoor was last seen in The Body co-starry Emraan Hashmi, Shobhita Dhulipala, and Vedhika.