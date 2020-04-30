The news of veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor’s sudden demise has left everyone in a state of shock. The actor, who was best known for giving more than 40 years to the industry and starring in films like Bobby, Mera Naam Joker, Agneepath, Nagina, Naseeb, Bol Radha Bol, Laila Majnu, Love Aaj Kal, Aap Ke Deewane, among others passed away in Mumbai on Thursday morning. Also Read - Rishi Kapoor's Last Rites Will be Performed Today at Chandanwadi Crematorium by Son Ranbir Kapoor

Soon after the news of his demise, several Bollywood actors and celebs from the industry expressed their grief on Twitter. Karan Johar, who was always close to his Chintu uncle since childhood took to Instagram and shared a photo of young Rishi Kapoor with a heartbreaking caption.

"I was 7 years old and overheard that my parents were invited to see a preview of "Duniya meri Jeb mein"…it starred my favourite Rishi kapoor…it was school night and my very particular mother refused to let me come with her….I threw such a tantrum because i couldn't bear the fact that I was being disallowed from seeing a Chintu kapoor film…the parents finally succumbed…i went ….with stars in my eyes…like i had every time I saw him on celluloid…he was my HERO! The very handsome,the exceptionally charming,the eternally Romantic RISHI KAPOOR…my childhood was dedicated to watching him sing his songs with abandon, wearing his printed sweaters and dancing in my bedroom…..doing the dafliwalle routine with a dinner plate in front of my school friends…and finally nearly fainting when I met him for the first time in Cochin on the sets of my fathers film DUNIYA…I looked at him like he was a monument that I wanted to keep marvelling at….when i directed him in SOTY i shed a tear silently after he gave his first shot … a major childhood dream was actualised ….today i feel like an irreplaceable void has crept into my existence…a piece of my growing years has been snatched away….i am honoured to love him…to know him…to have a drink and reminisce with him….I still will .. how can the romance of Indian Cinema ever leave us? Never. Dard -e dil….but this legendary legacy will live on! I LOVE YOU RISHI KAPOOR," wrote Karan.