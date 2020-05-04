The news of veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor’s demise came as a shock to many. The actor, who was battling with cancer for the past 2 years passed away in Mumbai. Talking about Rishi Kapoor, filmmaker Nikkhil Advani in an interview said that the Mulk actor would have wanted people fighting” to give a shoulder to his bier. Also Read - Throwback Video: Neetu Kapoor Reveals Rishi Kapoor Could Never Have an Affair, Says 'He Could Never Impress Anyone But Her'

Talking about how the news of Rishi's demise affected him, he said, "It just broke my heart. They come from a generation where people believed that no matter what happens, they would have done enough good in life that people would fight to carry their coffin. Its is very difficult to see those photographs because he would have wanted people fighting for it."

Talking about late actor Vinod Khanna's death which took place 2 years ago, he said, "I went to Vinod Khanna's funeral with Rishi Kapoor. He was very, very upset that not a single youngster from the film industry was there. He even tweeted about it, 'I wish when I die there will be enough people to carry my arthi'."

Rishi had tweeted after attending Vinod Khanna’s funeral in 2017, “Shameful, Not one actor of this generation attended Vinod Khanna’s funeral. And that too he has worked with them. Must learn to respect.” He wrote in another tweet, “Why this? Including mine and thereafter. When I die, I must be prepared. None will shoulder me. Very very angry with today’s so called stars.”

Rishi Kapoor is survived by his son Ranbir Kapoor, wife Neetu and daughter Riddhima Kapoor.