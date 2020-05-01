Actor Rishi Kapoor’s sudden demise at the age of 67 has shocked many of his friends and fans. While his wife Neetu, son Ranbir and brother Randhir were already in Mumbai, Rishi’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was in Delhi and couldn’t attend her dad’s funeral. Amid the nationwide lockdown, she was granted permission to drive from New Delhi to Mumbai which comes out to be over 1,400 km, and the travel time is equal to a complete day. Also Read - Rishi Kapoor: A Tribute to The Most Charismatic Actor of Bollywood

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni couldn’t be with his father Rishi Kapoor when he breathed his last, and she has posted a selfie pic with an emotional note, saying she will miss her strongest warrior every passing day. In one of her emotional posts, she wrote, “Papa I love you I will always love you – RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls everyday. I wish I could be there to say goodbye to you ! Until we meet again papa I love you – your Mushk forever”. Also Read - 'We Have to Win This Coronavirus War Together': Read Rishi Kapoor's Powerful Last Tweet

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on Thursday morning after a long battle with cancer. Also Read - Pakistani Actor Mahira Khan Pays an Emotional Tribute to Rishi Kapoor on Instagram

Take a look at the post:

For the uninitiated, Riddhima stays with her daughter and husband in Delhi. They frequently visited Rishi and Neetu Kapoor in New York, where the actor underwent cancer treatment for almost a year.