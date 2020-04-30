The news of veteran Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor’s demise on Thursday morning left the country mourning. Everyone expressed their feelings and grief on social media soon after the news of Rishi Kapoor’s passing away on April 30 was announced. Also Read - Rishi Kapoor's Death: Salman Khan Buries The Hatchet With 'Chintu Sir', Says 'Kaha Suna Maaf'

His daughter Riddhima Kapoor took to her official Instagram account and shared an adorable photo with her father. Sharing the pic, Riddhima wrote, “Papa I love you I will always love you – RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls everyday! Until we meet again papa I love you – your Mushk forever.” Also Read - Rishi Kapoor's Wife Neetu Kapoor Shares Heartfelt Note on His Demise, Says 'He Would Like to be Remembered With Smile And Not Tears'

In a statement issued to the media, Rishi Kapoor’s family said, “He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.”

Rishi Kapoor was one of the most celebrated actors in the industry. He was last seen in crime-thriller The Body co-starring Emraan Hashmi.