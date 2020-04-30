Actor Rishi Kapoor passed away this morning at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. After the family members, actor Alia Bhatt reached the hospital at around 12:00 pm. The photos and videos of Alia’s car entering the hospital premises are going viral on social media. She is rumoured to be dating Kapoor’s son Ranbir Kapoor and has been with him and the Kapoor family throughout all this time. Alia’s Range Rover, MH-02 ER-1500, was spotted outside the hospital as she entered the premises. Also Read - Rishi Kapoor's Obituary: The Legend Leaves Behind a Vast Oeuvre of Work And Fond Memories

Alia and Ranbir are rumoured to be dating for over two years now. During all these months, she had been standing by Ranbir like the strongest pillar and making sure to be with him in the family crisis. Both Alia and Ranbir were making regular trips to New York when Rishi Kapoor was being treated for his bone marrow cancer. Alia stayed with the family during the celebrations of New Years’ and birthdays and especially emerged as a great support for Ranbir’s mother, Neetu Kapoor, who totally dedicated herself to her husband’s well-being. Also Read - Yet Another Death! Now Singer Arjun Kanungo’s Father Passes Away After Battling Liver Cancer

It’s a tough time for the family and the entire film industry. May the actor’s soul rest in peace!