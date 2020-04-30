Actor Salman Khan buried the hatchet of his long-rumoured enmity with Rishi Kapoor as he passed away this morning due to bone marrow cancer at HN Reliance Foundation hospital in Mumbai. Several Bollywood stars lined-up to offer their condolences to the family on Twitter and Salman Khan made a tweet paying his last respect to the Kapoor. Also Read - Rishi Kapoor's Wife Neetu Kapoor Shares Heartfelt Note on His Demise, Says 'He Would Like to be Remembered With Smile And Not Tears'

The actor, who's believed to not have a good relationship with Kapoor's family, called the actor 'Chintu sir' and wished 'peace and light' for the family. He wrote, "Rest in peace chintu sirrr, kaha suna maaf , strength , peace n light to family n friends…" (sic)

Rishi Kapoor-Salman Khan’s bitter relationship

It is said Salman Khan and Rishi Kapoor had a bitter exchange at Sonam Kapoor‘s reception in 2018. Various media reports suggested that Salman didn’t greet Rishi at the party that upset the latter and he went on to have an argument with Salman’s sister-in-law Seema Khan who was also present at the party.

Later, in an interview while promoting Race 3, Salman talked about how he was never going to welcome Kapoor at his home and somethings will never change. The actor didn’t take the senior star’s name but said, “If that person keeps on disrespecting me or any member of my family, I refuse to give him due regard. There are one or two families from whom I have not got that respect and love. That’s where it ends. Some people from the industry will never be welcomed in my home.”

Salman is also believed to have a bitter relationship with Rishi Kapoor’s son Ranbir Kapoor who was once dating Katrina Kaif, Salman’s rumoured lady love.

Well, everything just leaves behind when death becomes the ultimate truth. Rest in peace, Rishi Kapoor!