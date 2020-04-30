Veteran actor and the original chocolate boy of Indian cinema, Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai at the age of 67 after a long battle with cancer. The Bobby actor’s last rites will be performed today afternoon at Chandanwadi Crematorium with only close family members and immediate relatives in attendance who will be paying him the last respects. The last rites will be performed by son and actor Ranbir Kapoor. He will be taken to the crematorium from the hospital. Also Read - Rishi Kapoor's Death: Alia Bhatt Reaches Hospital to be With Ranbir Kapoor And Family - Video

The Bobby actor was admitted to HN Reliance Foundation Hospital for 2 weeks and was shifted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after his health worsened and he suffered from breathing issues. Actor Amitabh Bachchan confirmed the news of his demise and wrote, "He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed!" (sic)



As per the source, the actor was in a serious condition and wife Neetu was by his side while his son Ranbir Kapoor made regular visits to the hospital.

The official statement from family members was released this morning and it reads, “Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force.”



In 2018, Rishi was diagnosed with cancer and got treated in the US for a year and had returned to India in September 2019.