A video that shows actor Rishi Kapoor blessing a hospital staff member is going viral currently. The video is being shared widely by the social media users who claim that this is the last video of the veteran actor who was admitted to Mumbai’s Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on Wednesday night. However, it’s confirmed that the video is from his earlier days at the hospitalised when he was admitted in February this year during the wedding festivities of Armaan Jain. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Mourns The Demise of Rishi Kapoor With His Childhood Picture

In the video, a hospital staff member is seen singing a song for the actor who is lying on the bed and listening to the soulful voice. Later, as the man finishes the song, Kapoor blesses him and asks him to do hardwork in life and makes sure that name and fame are all secondary, it’s efforts that count. Watch the video here: Also Read - Rishi Kapoor's Property Breakup: Actor Leaves Behind Enormous Wealth And The 'Kapoor' Legacy

Rishi Kapoor Listens to a Bollywood Song in This Clip Which is Believed to be His Last Rishi Kapoor Blesses Hospital Staff And Listens to a Bollywood Song in This Clip Which is Believed to be His Last. Hard to Resist Tears After This… RIP! India.com यांनी वर पोस्ट केले गुरुवार, ३० एप्रिल, २०२०

As the video shows, Kapoor faced difficulty in breathing. The actor maintains a smile on his face and appears all satisfied with life. One look at the video and you won’t be able to resist the tears in your eyes! Rest in peace, Rishi Kapoor!

Update: It’s an old video that was recorded when Rishi Kapoor was admitted to the hospital earlier this year.