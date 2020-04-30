Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67. The actor, who was rushed to the hospital after falling sick, took his last breath at the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. The news of his demise has left everyone shocked especially right after the news of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passing away on April 29. Rishi Kapoor was battling cancer for the past 2 years and fought like a warrior. He was one of the most talented, versatile, and powerful actors who contributed to the Indian film industry for more than 40 decades. Also Read - Veteran Actor Rishi Kapoor Passes Away at 67 | Tributes Pour in From Political Circle

Remembering him, let us have a look at his finest movies:

Bobby: The film marked his powerful debut in the Indian film industry and emerged as one of the biggest hits of that year. Rishi was highly applauded for his performance in the film which was helmed by the legendary Raj Kapoor.

Amar Akbar Anthony: Another masterpiece starring Rishi Kapoor as one of the main leads. The film is one of the best classics of all times and Rishi’s performance in the movie was brilliant.

Agneepath: Rishi played a negative role in the film and totally nailed it. His powerful performance in the movie won him several awards and he was applauded for his work.

Karz: Another blockbuster starring Rishi Kapoor in the main lead. It was one of the biggest hits of that year and proved that Rishi can get into the skin of any character.

Bol Radha Bol: Rishi was the boy-next-door in this romantic drama which had set a benchmark for romantic films in Bollywood.

Rishi Kapoor’s wife Neetu Kapoor stood by his side like rock solid. The actor will always be remembered for his contribution to Indian cinema.