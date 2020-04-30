An actor, director and the multi-talented Rishi Kapoor, who died early on Thursday in Mumbai aged 67, has left behind a vast oeuvre of work from a career spanning over five decades and will be remembered for being honest in the industry. Rishi was one of the most brutally honest stars of Bollywood. He used to exercise his freedom of speech without any fear, even if it means leaving a few clutching their pearls. Sure, his words have often landed him in trouble as well but he wasn’t the one to believe in censorship when it comes to harnessing the power of that 280 character limit on Twitter. Also Read - Rishi Kapoor's Movies: Karz, Bobby And Agneepath - Best Performances of Bollywood's 'Original Chocolate Boy'

Rishi Kapoor received numerous awards, including a National Film Award for his debut role as a child artist in his father Raj Kapoor’s 1970 film Mera Naam Joker. At the age of 21, he was touted as the perfect heir to carry forward the rich legacy of Raj Kapoor with 1973’s Bobby, thanks to his chocolate boy charm and acting chops. Interestingly, Rishi Kapoor revealed in an interview that Bobby was made to write off the debts of Mera Naam Joker and the reason he was picked to play lead was that other actors were too pricey at the time. Also Read - Rishi Kapoor's Controversial Tweets That Show he Never Feared Trolling or Criticism

His journey from Bobby to his last appearance in The Body has been nothing short of exceptional with him delivering tons of stellar performances that will forever be remembered by the fans of the veteran actor. Also Read - Anguished By His Demise: PM Narendra Modi Remembers Social Media Interactions With Rishi Kapoor

With his rich experience on screen, Rishi Kapoor effortlessly managed to enact all types of negative-positive character roles, besides as a villain, comedian, and double-roles, though competing with some of the biggest names of his era. Some of his most memorable films of the actor are: Kabhie Kabhie, Hum Kisise Kum Naheen, Amar Akbar Anthony, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Laila Majnu, Sargam, Karz, Prem Rog, Chandni, Bol Radha Bol, Do Dooni Char, Agneepath, Kapoor & Sons, Mulk, Delhi-6, Rajma Chawal.

Sadly, one film directed by Hitesh Bhatia Sharmaji Namkeen with Juhi Chawla was under production at the time of his death.

The sad news of the evergreen heartthrob’s passing shocked the Bollywood fraternity and his fans on April 30, 2020, when it broke early on Thursday morning. Rishi Kapoor spent almost a year in New York being treated for cancer and returned to Mumbai last September.

The 67-year-old actor is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor and children Ridhima Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. For the record, the actor has been ailing ever since he was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer a while back and has been under medical attention for the same.

For his fans, Rishi Kapoor will live on. Incredibly, on the screen.

Fans can go through his autobiography Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored that was released on 15 January 2017. Rishi Kapoor wrote the book along with Meena Iyer, and the title was published under Harper Collins.

RIP Rishi Kapoor!