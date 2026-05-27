Riteish Deshmukh honoured by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis at Zee 24 Taas Maharashtra Gaurav Awards 2026

Actor Riteish Deshmukh is currently enjoying massive success at the box office with his film Raja Shivaji. Audiences have been showering praise on the actor, and his portrayal of Chhatrapati Shivaji M

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Riteish Deshmukh at Zee 24 Taas Maharashtra Gaurav Awards 2026 (PC- Zee Media)

Actor Riteish Deshmukh is currently enjoying massive success at the box office with his film Raja Shivaji. Audiences have been showering praise on the actor, and his portrayal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has created a strong impact among viewers.

Amid the film’s success, Riteish has now received another major honour. The Zee 24 Taas Maharashtra Gaurav Awards 2026 were held on May 26, where the actor attended the event in style. He was honoured for his contribution to the world of art and entertainment. The award was presented to him by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Riteish appeared emotional and overjoyed while receiving the honour from the Chief Minister.

Riteish Deshmukh gets emotional in front of Devendra Fadnavis

Upon receiving the award, Riteish Deshmukh first thanked his fans, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Zee 24 Taas. During the ceremony, the actor said that Raja Shivaji had changed his life. He revealed that before making the film, he had spoken to Devendra Fadnavis about the project. At the time, Riteish had said that the film would become a milestone not only for Marathi cinema but also for Hindu cinema.

Watch Riteish Deshmukh’s winning speech:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devendra Fadnavis (@devendra_fadnavis)

Raja Shivaji box office collection

Ritesih Deshmukh spoke about the film at the award event saying, “All the big actors have worked for free in this film; everyone has worked for free for Maharaj,” he said, adding that the intention was to remain faithful to history without compromise. Riteish Deshmukh added, “We have aired this film in Hindi and Marathi. Summer holidays are starting, this is a good opportunity for the entire family and young children to get information about Maharaj from this film.”

Interestingly, Raja Shivaji grossed over Rs 125 crore, becoming the highest-grossing Marathi film of all time. It is the eighth-highest-grossing Indian film of 2026. Rs 125.18 crore worldwide, making it the highest-grossing Marathi film of all time. In India, it is also the first Marathi film to cross the Rs 100 crore net collection mark.

Also Read: Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 5: Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan starrer maintain its momentum in race, inches towards Rs…

The film features Riteish in the titular role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte, and Genelia Deshmukh.