Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh who started his career in 2003, did back-to-back comedy-­thriller that earned him three awards and the tag of Bollywood's most-promising comic talent. Riteish, recently in an interview, spoke about choosing to do sex comedies without worrying about what his family especially his kids will think about him. Riteish Deshmukh has worked in films like Masti, Grand Masti, Kya Kool Hai Hum and Kya Super Kool Hain Hum, among others. He told E-Times, "I am the only actor who's done 4-5 sex comedies and I am not ashamed of that. After a point, there's nothing more that can be on offer. I never thought about what would my son think in the future. When I did that, my father was the chief minister of Maharashtra. I made that choice. My parents never told me what to do, what not to do. They allowed me to make my own choice. When it comes to my kids making a choice for to watch, they don't really know about my body of work'.

Riteish has two children with Genelia D'Souza – Rahyl and Riaan. The actor revealed the kids don't know he is a well-known personality. In fact, they are told by their school friends that their 'father is a star'. "My kids still don't understand, why paps (paparazzi) and fans want to click pictures with me. They are still not aware of the stardom. Fame is only temporary. What you think is fame, might just be an illusion… My kids go to school and their friends tell them your father is a star. All I tell my children is, 'Go and tell your friends that my father goes to work every day to provide for me and to entertain my family'," Riteish said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Riteish was last seen in Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff.