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Riteish Deshmukh slams Bageshwar Baba over remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj: Unacceptable...

Riteish Deshmukh slams Bageshwar Baba over remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj: ‘Unacceptable…’

Riteish Deshmukh has called out Bageshwar Baba for making negative comments about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He said that as a devoted follower of Shivaji Maharaj, he cannot tolerate anyone spreading false or distorted statements about such a respected and revered figure.

Riteish Deshmukh calls out Bageshwar Baba (PC: YouTube)

Actor Riteish Deshmukh, who is set to appear in the upcoming film Raja Shivaji, has strongly reacted to controversial remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, calling them “unacceptable and infuriating.” In a post on X, he said that as a devoted follower of Shivaji Maharaj, he cannot tolerate anyone spreading false or distorted statements about such a respected figure. He added that such attempts to misrepresent history will eventually be forgotten with time. Honouring the legacy of the great Maratha warrior, Riteish further said that just like the Sahyadri mountains have stood strong for millions of years, Shivaji Maharaj’s name will continue to live on for generations.

Riteish wrote, “When someone comes along and spews some distorted nonsense about our cherished deity, as a Shiv-premi-Shiv-bhakt, this is unacceptable and infuriating. Such futile attempts to trap it within frames will be swallowed up in the belly of time.”Honouring the legacy of the Maratha warrior, he further added, “Just as the mountain ranges of the Sahyadri have existed for millions of years before, so too will ‘that’ one name endure for crores of years in the future. And that name is.. Pratap Purandar… of the Kshatriya lineage… Lord of the Throne… Emperor of Emperors… the Wealthy Rajashiv Chhatrapati Maharaj.”

The actor’s post arrived on the heels of strong reactions to the ongoing controversy surrounding Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, popularly known as Bageshwar Baba, over his reported remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said that the remarks allegedly altered historical facts related to Shivaji Maharaj and were made in the presence of top political and organisational leadership. “…The one in power should be enraged too that a Baba came to Maharashtra and changed the history of Shivaji Maharaj in the presence of the Chief Minister and all other leaders…” he said.

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Sanjay Raut further raised questions over the silence of those present at the event, stating, “Why didn’t the Chief Minister get angry? Why didn’t the RSS chief get angry?” Emphasising the importance of historical awareness, Raut added, “First study, read the history of Maharashtra and about Shivaji Maharaj. It is because of Shivaji Maharaj that you are still living as Hindus today. I want to tell this to the Bageshwar Baba.”Dhirendra Krishna Shastri’s remarks came during an event held in Maharashtra that was attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat and many other leaders, triggering political reactions across parties.

Dhirendra is a spiritual leader and the head of the Bageshwar Dham Temple in Madhya Pradesh.

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