Riteish Deshmukh’s Cute Birthday Post For Wife Genelia Will Melt Your Heart

Sharing the cutest picture on Instagram, Riteish Deshmukh wished his “best friend, harshest critic, diehard supporter, lifeline, and baiko” Genelia Deshmukh.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza exchanged vows in 2012. (Photo credits: Instagram)

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh are one of Bollywood’s most-loved couples. From making entertaining Reels to dropping loveable pictures together on Instagram, Ritesh and Genelia have always been a favourite among all. The duo never fail to express their love for one another and leave their followers gushing over their chemistry and funny banter. Ever since they have tied the knot, the love birds have been dishing out major couple goals for their fans. Talking about their bond, Riteish Deshmukh had the perfect birthday wish for his wife.

Riteish Deshmukh’s Birthday Wish For Genelia Deshmukh

Actor Riteish Deshmukh penned down an adorable birthday wish for his ‘baiko’ Genelia Deshmukh. The couple are seen posing adorably with each other in the photo. On one side Genelia is all smiles and winking towards the lens, while Riteish Deshmukh’s eyes are the love of his life.

Sharing the cutest picture on Instagram, Riteish wrote, “To my best friend, my harshest critic, my diehard supporter, my partner in crime, my biggest cheerleader, my lifeline, my everything- Wishing you a very happy birthday. Thank you for enriching my life, thank you for being my constant, my reality. Maajhi baiko, Maanjh ved!!! I LOVE YOU.”

In no time Genelia replied to the post, “You are my whole life Navra. I can’t do a minute without you.” Have a look at the adorable post:

Bobby Deol, Rhea Chakraborty React To Riteish Deshmukh’s Post

Riteish Deshmukh’s post went viral in no time. Fans and his industry friends could not stop gushing over the adorable couple and flocked to the comment. Reacting to the post, Bobby Deol also sent in his best wishes.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty wrote, “Happy birthday beauty”.

Amruta Khanvilker said, “Happy birthday to her …. Such a cutie”.

“Happy birthday Vahini,” commented actor-comedian Siddharth Jadhav.

A fan commented, “The way you express your lovely wish is too much love @riteishd Happiest Birthday to my all-time favorite @geneliad love you.”

“My Favourite couple,” another fan expressed.

A comment read, “The love that you both have for each other is rare to find in this world.”

Riteish And Genelia’s Love Story

Lovebirds Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh made their Bollywood debut with the romantic drama, Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003 and have been together since then. After dating for over a decade, the couple exchanged vows on February 3, 2012 and are now proud parents of two kids, Rahyl and Riaan. On professional front, the couple was last seen in December 2022 in Marathi film Ved.

