As the Spanish thriller, La Casa de Papel, distracts fans from the gloom of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, television sensation Rithvik Dhanjani left the Internet weak in the knees with his soulful flute performance on Money Heist‘s title track – Bella Ciao. Rithvik is rumoured to have broken up with his partner of seven years, Asha Negi and as Bella Ciao literally translates to “good bye”, fans were left speculating. However, making fans crush hard on the star this Wednesday, the Pavitra Rishta-fame actor grabbed over 20k views on the serene video immediately. Also Read - Rithvik Dhanjani Says 'Normal Wasn't Working' in Strange Instagram Posts After Rumours of Breakup With Asha Negi Surface

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rithvik shared the video featuring him with his back to the camera and facing the picturesque landscape of the mountains before him. Playing Bella Ciao on his flute effortlessly, Rithvik described it in his caption as, “Money heist hangover! (sic).” Also Read - Asha Negi And Rithvik Dhanjani Break-up After Seven Years of Relationship That Began on The Sets of Pavitra Rishta

It was reported last week that Rithvik and Asha Negi have ended their seven-year-long relationship. While there’s nothing official about the reports, a source close to the couple stated to TOI how things started messing up by the end of the last year. It’s been nearly four months and they haven’t posted any new picture of themselves as a couple on social media, which is strange for a couple who never shied away from some public display of affection. It is believed that they have maintained a graceful distance and their friends are also respecting their decision.

On another note, gripping the world in its viral fever, especially during this COVID-19 quarantine, Spanish series La Casa de Papel aka Money Heist returned to Netflix on April 3 with its fourth season. As the gang of cons and robbers mentored by a mysterious Professor rage on Netflix, their fans can’t wait for the latest updates of their favourite stars’ life on or off the sets. In the fourth season of Money Heist, the story sees two drama-filled major heists. While the previous seasons ended at satisfying notes and cliff-hangers, season four upset many fans with its heart-breaking content.

While the fourth season has gripped fans in its viral fever, speculations about season five hitting the platform next year is rife. A rumour circulation on social media has it that Arturo, the problem creator for lead characters and even the Professor, will probably be killed by Manila. While the storyline of the fifth season is strictly under wraps, buzz has it that the most disliked character from the series, Arturo will face death.