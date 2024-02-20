Home

Rituraj Singh of Anupamaa And Yeh Rishta Fame, Dies at 59 Due to Cardiac Arrest

Anupamaa actor Rituraj Singh, who was suffering from pancreatic illness, dies at 59 due to cardiac arrest.

Rituraj Singh, a television actor, passed away from cardiac arrest at the age of 59. Actor and dear friend Amit Behl has confirmed his demise. The renowned actor was recently admitted to the hospital following a cardiac attack, and ETimes stated that he had a pancreatic illness. However, Singh breathed his last on Tuesday.

Rituraj Singh is known for shows like Abhay 3, Kutumb, Never Kiss Your Best Friend, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He also appeared in Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly’s megahit TV show. Moreover, Rituraj contributed to the motion pictures Satyamev Jayate 2 and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. He portrayed Varun Dhawan’s father in the latter where Alia Bhatt won hearts with her role as Vaidehi Trivedi.

