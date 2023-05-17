Home

Robbery at Salman Khan’s Sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s Home, Jewellery Worth Rs 5 Lakh Stolen, Servant Arrested

Salman Khan's Sister Arpita Khan Sharma's Diamond Earrings Stolen, House Help Arrested

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma

Actor Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma found herself at the center of a theft case. Her cherished pair of diamond earrings, worth a staggering Rs 5 lakh, were stolen from her apartment. As soon as she came to know that the earnings were missing from the make-up tray, she filed a complaint. Without wasting time, the Mumbai Police reached for an investigation where they found the culprit. The theif turned out to be Arpita and Ayush’s house help Sandip Hegde. The 30-year-old individual hails from the Ambewadi slums in Vile Parle East. Shockingly, Hegde was employed as a domestic helper at Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence.

The police successfully caught Hegde on the very same night the incident was reported. The stolen diamond earrings, which had been carefully concealed in Arpita’s makeup tray, were swiftly recovered from Hegde’s house.

Following his arrest, Sandip Hegde was remanded to police custody. He was charged under Section 381 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with theft committed by a servant.

Arpita Khan Sharma and husband, actor Aayush Sharma live with their two children on 17th Road, Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on Mother’s Day, Arpita shared a lovely post for her mother. “MOM is one of the most important words in my life. I am truly blessed with these lovely ladies. I would like to thank each one of them for showering Ahil , Ayat & Me with so much unconditional love, happiness, strength & emotional security🧿 Happy Mother’s Day !”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma)

