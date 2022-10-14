Robbie Coltrane dies: Robbie Coltrane, known mainly for playing ‘Rubeus Hagrid’ in Harry Potter franchise, died on Friday. He was 72. Besides Harry Potter, Robbie Coltrane was also popular for his staunch performance in the British TV series ‘Cracker’.Also Read - NEET MDS 2022: NBEMS Releases Revised Cut-Off Scores, Lowers Qualifying Percentile For All Categories

Twitter cries as Robbie Coltrane, Hagrid actor, dies

Many took to Twitter to mourn the loss of the Harry Potter star. “Robbie Coltrane nailed the character of Hagrid, I always read the character from the book in his voice. Ahh I’m gonna miss him bro,” a Twitter user posted. Also Read - Travel For Chandni Raat? In A First, THIS State To Launch Full Moon Tourism In India

Robbie Coltrane nailed the character of Hagrid, I always read the character from the book in his voice. Ahh I’m gonna miss him bro. pic.twitter.com/ClzpSW6mfW — brenton (@dcuverse) October 14, 2022

Also Read - India suffer 0-3 defeat to Morocco, out of reckoning for quarterfinal berth in FIFA Women's U-17 WC

Robbie Coltrane, el actor del legendario Hagrid en Harry Potter, ha fallecido hoy a los 72 años. Descanse en paz ❤ pic.twitter.com/3esy0RJ1ZF — Geek Zone 🍿 #SheHulk #BlackAdam (@GeekZoneGZ) October 14, 2022

Harry Potter author JK Rowling, who decades ago had said Coltrane was her first choice to play Hagrid, tweeted that he was “an incredible talent, a complete one off.”

“I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him,” she wrote.

Born Anthony Robert McMillan in Rutherglen, Scotland, Coltrane was in his early 20s when he began pursuing an acting career and renamed himself in honor of jazz musician John Coltrane.

He already had a notable screen career, with credits including “Mona Lisa,” “Nuns on the Run” and Kenneth Branagh’s adaptation of “Henry V” when he broke through on his own as a hard-bitten detective in “Cracker,” the 1990s TV series for which he won best actor at the British Academy Television Awards three years running.

He went on to appear in all eight “Harry Potter” movie as the young wizard’s mentor and had a wide variety of other parts, including a Russian crime boss in the James Bond thrillers “GoldenEye” and “The World is Not Enough” and Pip’s guardian Mr. Jaggers in a 2012 adaptation of Dickens’ “Great Expectations.” More recently, he received rave reviews for playing a beloved TV star who may harbor a dark secret in the 2016 miniseries “National Treasure.”