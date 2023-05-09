Home

Robert De Niro Welcomes His Seventh Baby at The Age of 79

The Oscar-winning actor, Robert De Niro, in a recent interview, revealed that he has been blessed with a baby. At the age of 79, he is a father of seven kids and also a grandfather.

The Godfather famed actor, Robert De Niro recently revealed that he welcomed his seventh baby aged 79. The Oscar-winning actor revealed in a recent interview with ET Canada that he is now a dad of seven. Discussing the dynamics of parenthood for his upcoming movie ‘ About My Father’ which is about a father-son adventure, he opened up about his newborn and how he thinks is not really a cool dad.

On being asked about his love language at ET Canada, he said, ” I mean, there’s no way around it with kids. I don’t like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, [sometimes] you just have no choice,” he explained. “And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can’t.”

Next, when the interviewer, said, “I know you have six kids,” De Niro corrected her, saying, “Seven, actually. I just had a baby,” he revealed. ”

Later, DeNiro’s representatives also confirmed the news, however, there is no further divulgence on the identity of the mother of the baby yet.

The 79-year-old actor further spoke about how he feels he is not a cool dad. He said, ” I’m okay.” Speaking at the interview he further added that, “You know, my kids disagree with me at times, and they’re respectful. My daughter, she’s 11, she gives me grief sometimes and I argue with her. I adore her, but, you know. And my youngest now, that’ll be more to come. But, that’s what it is.”

De Niro is blessed with seven children. He has a daughter and son – Drena, 51 and Ralph, 46 with his first wife Diahnne Abbott. He also has two children- Elliot, 25, and Helen, 11 — with his ex-wife Grace Hightower. Later he welcomed twins Julian and Aaron, 27, with his former girlfriend Toukie Smith.

Robert De Niro has won Academy Awards for his roles in Godfather II and The Raging Bull. He will be next seen in his upcoming movie, ‘ About My Father,’ alongside Sebastian Maniscalo,

