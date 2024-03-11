Home

Entertainment

Robert Downey Jr. Creates History by Winning His First Oscar 30 Years After His First Nomination, Thanks ‘Terrible Childhood’ in Speech

Robert Downey Jr. Creates History by Winning His First Oscar 30 Years After His First Nomination, Thanks ‘Terrible Childhood’ in Speech

At the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday evening, actor Robert Downey Jr won his first-ever Oscar for his performance in Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' in the 'Best Supporting Actor' category.

Robert Downy Jr wins his first Oscar (Photo: Associated Press)

Oscars 2024 winners: It was a historic moment in the 96-year-old history of the Academy Awards on Sunday evening when actor Robert Downey Jr. won an Oscar for the first time in 30 years, after his first nomination for ‘Chaplin’ in 1993. Downey won the ‘Best Supporting Actor’ award at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles for his performance in the role of Rear Adm. Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer.

After debuting in the film industry as a child actor in the year 1970 with the movie titled ‘Pound’, Downey was nominated only three times for Oscars. And this was his first win. He was last nominated in 2008 for his performance in ‘Tropic Thunder’ in the ‘Best Supporting Actor’ category. In Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s three-hour deep dive into the development and fallout of the atomic bomb during World War II, he acted alongside Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Josh Hartnett among others. Downey was competing in the ‘Best Supporting Actor’ category alongside names like Sterling K Brown for ‘American Fiction’, Ryan Gosling for ‘Barbie’, Mark Ruffalo for ‘Poor Things’ and Robert De Niro for ‘Killers of The Flower Moon’.

Earlier this year, the actor won the top honours in the same category at the Golden Globes, BAFTA Film Awards, SAG Awards and Critics Choice Awards. Downey started cracking jokes as soon as he took over the Oscar’s stage. He later thanked his wife, his co-stars from Oppenheimer and the master filmmaker – Nolan as he received a standing ovation from the crowd.

Robert Downey Jr’s First Oscars’ Speech – 2024

Downey began his first Oscar speech as: “I’d like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy, in that order. I’d like to thank my veterinarian— I meant wife — Susan Downey over there. She found me, a snarling rescue pet, and loved me back to life. That’s why I am here. Thank you (sic).” He then moved on to mentioning the producer of Oppenheimer – Emma Thomas and the director, and said, “Here’s my little secret: I needed this job more than it needed me. Chris knew it, Emma made sure that she wrapped – surrounded me with one of the greatest cast and crews of all time (sic).” The actor took the moment to thank his colleagues. He said, “Emily, Cillian, Matt Damon… it was fantastic and I stand here before you a better man because of it. You know, what we do is meaningful, and the stuff that we decide to make is important (sic).”

Downey took a dig at his past and his struggles with drug addiction while mentioning his stylist, publicist and entertainment lawyer of 40 years spent half of it “trying to get me insured and bailing me out.” He concluded his speech with a cheery thanks to his three kids, Avri, Exton and Indio.

Interestingly, one of Downey’s most iconic roles ever – The Iron Man – never won him any nomination at any of these prestigious film awards. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 96th Academy Awards, aired live on ABC Sunday from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.

Our congratulations to Downey and his millions of fans all across the world!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.