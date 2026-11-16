Robert Pattinson confirmed as the next James Bond; here’s what we know about new 007 film

Robert Pattinson has officially been announced as the next James Bond, taking over the iconic 007 role from Daniel Craig. The actor will star in the upcoming Bond film, directed by Denis Villeneuve.

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Robert Pattison is James Bond (PC-Instagram)

After months of speculation over who would replace Daniel Craig as James Bond, the makers have finally announced the next actor to play the iconic British spy. Actor Robert Pattinson, best known for films such as The Batman and Twilight, has officially been cast as the new 007. He will lead the next James Bond film, which will be directed by Denis Villeneuve.

Pattinson will take over the role after Craig’s five-film run as the famous secret agent. The announcement puts an end to weeks of rumours, with several actors being considered for the much-awaited role.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Bond 007 (@007)

Robert Pattinson reacts to becoming the new James Bond

Reacting to the announcement, Pattinson said that playing James Bond was a dream come true. He also thanked the makers for trusting him with one of cinema’s most famous characters. “James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime,” Pattinson said in a statement. “I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”

Director Denis Villeneuve also welcomed Pattinson to the franchise. The filmmaker recently worked with the actor on the upcoming Dune: Part Three. Villeneuve said he was excited to see Pattinson bring something new to the character.

“Before anything else, I want to express my deep gratitude to the remarkable actors who joined us on this journey. We were surrounded by extraordinary talent, but there can only be one 007. I am overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as our new James Bond. He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new. I cannot wait to begin.”

Who is making the new James Bond film?

The upcoming James Bond film will be produced by Amy Pascal and David Heyman, with Tanya Lapointe serving as executive producer. Pascal is known for producing the Spider-Man franchise and several James Bond films, while Heyman is best known for backing the Harry Potter film series.

Steven Knight has been roped in to write the screenplay. The film will be directed by Villeneuve, known for movies such as Dune and Blade Runner 2049.

Robert Pattinson takes over from Daniel Craig

Pattinson will become the new James Bond after Daniel Craig played the secret agent in five films. Craig first appeared as 007 in Casino Royale in 2006. His final film, No Time to Die, released in 2021 and ended with Bond sacrificing himself to save the world from a secret terrorist organisation. The film was also the last James Bond release before longtime franchise producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli sold creative control of the series to Amazon MGM for $20 million.

Who were the other actors considered for James Bond?

Before Pattinson’s casting was confirmed, several actors were linked to the role. Jacob Elordi was among the first names to emerge during the initial round of rumours. However, reports later suggested that the Euphoria actor had not even auditioned for the part.

Jack Lowden was another strong contender. In September, his Slow Horses co-star Gary Oldman suggested that the makers had already chosen their next Bond and added that his “fingers are crossed” for Lowden.

Callum Turner also became a popular choice among fans and reports, with many believing he was likely to land the role. However, speculation increased further after reports emerged about auditions involving Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult.

Other actors whose names were linked to the iconic role included Josh O’Connor, Tom Francis, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Harris Dickinson and singer Harry Styles.