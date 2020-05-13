Actor Sai Gundewar, who has been seen playing small roles in films such as Rock On, Aamir Khan’s PK, and Bejoy Nambiar’s David, has passed away at the age of 42 after losing battle with brain cancer. He took his last breath on May 10 in Los Angeles, United States of America. The actor was suffering from brain cancer and was undergoing treatment in the US for the last one year. Also Read - Smyrna's Blessings

The news of his death was broken by Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh. Taking to Twitter, he paid his condolence to Sai and wrote, “P. K. Actor Saiprasad Gundewar, who won the hearts of the audience through popular films like, has finally failed in his battle with cancer. With his demise, the Indian film industry has lost a talented actor. A heartfelt tribute!” (sic) Also Read - Ex-Aussie Cricketer Gavin Robertson Battling With Brain Cancer

His wife Sapana Amin took to Instagram to pay tribute to him with an endearing picture and a heartfelt note. She wrote, “Taking it back to 4 years ago with my love, my husband my best friend, Sai Gundewar. This year we have realized more than ever before that life is unpredictable and change is the only constant. So if you haven’t already, let’s take this time to be grateful for what we have in our lives, even the little things, and less time focusing on what we don’t have. #thoughtoftheday #changeistheonlyconstant #positivethinking.” (sic)



Sai hailed from Nagpur and has been seen in several Indian reality shows and one American reality show.

RIP Sai Gundewar!