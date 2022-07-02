Akshay Kumar Breaks Silence on R Madhavan’s Comment: Akshay Kumar finally broke his silence on R Madhavan’s indirect dig on him while the latter was promoting his biographical drama on ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) scientist and Padma Bhushan Nambi Narayanan, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Madhavan while speaking about films stated that films like RRR and Pushpa take over a year to shoot. Madhavan mentioned that actors associated with the projects dedicate themselves to it and that films aren’t made in just three or four months. Since, Akshay’s historical epic Samrat Prithviraj was wrapped in 42 days as claimed by the actor himself, Madhavan’s comment is being linked to the Raksha Bandhan actor.Also Read - Rocketry Movie Review: R Madhavan's National Award-Worthy Performance in an Inspiring Story For The Ages

Akshay Says He Cannot Fight With The Director

Akshay was quizzed about Madhavan's recent remarks while he was present at the song launch of his movie Raksha Bandhan. Akshay told that his film's shoot get over early and said he cannot fight with the director to prolong the shoot. Akshay opined, "Kya kehna chahunga? Bhai meri filmein khatam ho jaati hain main kya karoon? Main ismien thode hi kuch kar sakta hoonmeri filmein khatam ho jaati hain. Ek director aata hai kehta hai bhaiya aapka kaam khatam aap ghar jaaiye toh ab main ussey ladoon? (What should I say? My films wrap early, what can I do? It is not in my control that my films wrap early. If a director comes and tells me that my work is done, should I fight?)"

Anand Rai Defends Akshay