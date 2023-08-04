Home

Entertainment

From Dadasaheb Phalke to Ranbir Kapoor And Karan Johar, How Bollywood Broke Gender Stereotypes

From Dadasaheb Phalke to Ranbir Kapoor And Karan Johar, How Bollywood Broke Gender Stereotypes

A retake at how Bollywood broke gender stereotypes in cinema since the times of Dadasaheb Phalke to Karan Johar.

From Dadasaheb Phalke to Ranbir Kapoor And Karan Johar, How Bollywood Broke Gender Stereotypes

How Bollywood Broke Gender Stereotypes: Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is being hailed for its modern approach to family saga by retaining Indian sentiments. The Karan Johar directorial has resonated with Gen Z, millenials and movie critics for breaking patriarchal and gender stereotypes. Karan is known for his progressive storytelling without losing to his core mass audience base. His films are a reflection of changing times, blend of modern values and tradition. However, Indian cinema is known for breaking norms and staying ahead of times ever since Dadasaheb Phalke, the father of Indian cinema started making silent era films.

Trending Now

WHEN DADASAHEB PHALKE BROKE GENDER STEREOTYPES

While casting for his iconic Raja Harishchandra, Phalke was facing a dearth of actresses since acting was not seen as a respected profession for women due to societal insecurities and dogmas. Anna Salunke, who used to work as a cook in a restaurant was cast as the Harishchandra played by Phalke’s wife in the film. The filmmaker had played the titular role in the historical epic. He later pushed the envelope further by casting two female actors in an Indian production for the first time. Kamlabai Gokhale aka Kamla Kamat essayed the role of Mohini (a disguised incarnation of Lord Vishnu who kills the demon Bhasmasur trying to kill Lord Shiva). Kamla’s mother Durgabai Kamat essayed the character of Goddess Parvati. Later on, Jaya Bhaduri (now Jaya Bachchan) disguised as a man in the dramedy Naya Din Nayi Raat where Sanjeev Kumar portrayed nine different characters. Padmini also had a similar brief disguised role in Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker where she pretends to be a man as she is insecure to be herself in a society where there is no guarantee to women’s safety.

HOW PRIYANKA CHOPRA, RANBIR KAPOOR AND KANGANA RANAUT REDEFINED HINDI CINEMA

Whether it is a disguised character in Chachi 420 or Aunty No 1, actors have never shied away from playing unconventional roles and embracing their characters irrespective of the gender. It is the ability of artists and writers to think beyond caste, creed, religion and all kinds of social division and taboos that today filmmakers are able to experiment with bold and diverse storytelling. What set the benchmark for a film like Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is the brief yet accurate depiction of gender stereotypes and inequalities through films and characters. Zeenat Aman’s peppy lip-sync song about a women’s desires and flirtatious expression of romantic sentiments in Qurbaani’s Aap Jaisa Koi Meri Zindagi Me Aaye created a rage in pop culture. Priyanka Chopra’s villainous portrayal in Aitraaz and her complex yet emotional character arc in Saat Khoon Maaf was ahead of its time. Jab Se Tere Naina picturised on Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saanwariya created a lot of hulabaloo as it went beyond the quintessential Bollywood hero. A man singing about his romantic feelings in a setup that is usually meant for the girl-next-door in Hindi films raised eyebrows as much as it impressed the youth.

Kangana Ranaut’s Rani in Queen and Tanu and Datto in Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns respectively brought a new change in cinema. Tota Roy Chowdhury and Ranveer Singh’s iconic Dola Re Dola seem to be just the beginning as storytellers try to experiment more with their artistic expression.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES