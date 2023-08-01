Rocky Aur Rani: Karan Johar Opens up on Dharmendra-Shabana Azmi's Kissing Scene, 'Two Great Veterans...'

Home

Karan Johar finally reacted on Dharmendra-Shabana Azmi's lip-lock scene, said he didn’t really have to convince the actors.

Karan Johar’s must awaited directorial Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani has finally released in theatres. Well, the movie has been receiving positive views and hailing actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s sizzling chemistry. Apart from them, the audiences also awaited to witness the magic of the star cast which also includes veteran actors such as Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. Even though, the romance between Alia and Ranveer in the movie won over fans’ hearts, what caught the audience by surprise was Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi’s kissing scene. The lip-lock scene has become a hot topic of discussion on Internet. Now, Karan Johar finally reacted to the much-talked kissing scene in Rocky Aur Ranii ki Prem Kahaani.

Karan Johar Reacts to Dharmendra-Shabana Azmi’s Kissing Scene in Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani

In an exclusive talk with Film Companion, Karan Johar said that he didn’t really have to convince Dharmendra and Shabana for the kissing scene. ”Two great veterans just performing with absolute aplomb, no questions asked. I needed it to be a pack. One of my all-time favourites is Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar and it had to be their song because that’s what she says in the dialogue about Mall Road walks, their re-run, their favourite song. And that became the thematic kind of connection of Rocky (Ranveer Singh) and Rani (Alia Bhatt) as well.” Karan said

Earlier, in an interview with News 18, Dharmendra shared his take on the kissing scene with Shabana Azmi. The actor said ”I am hearing that Shabana, and I have surprised the audience with the kissing scene, and at the same time they have even applauded it. I think people weren’t expecting it and it came very suddenly which is why it created an impact. The last time I did a kissing scene was in Life In A Metro with Nafisa Ali and at that time too people had appreciated it.”

The 87-year-old also recalled how Karan narrated the scene and why he felt that the kissing scene was something that the film required. He added ”When Karan narrated the scene to us, I did not get excited. We understood it and I realised that it was something that the film required and wasn’t forcefully put in and I said I will do it. Also, I believe there is no age for romance. Age is just a number and two people irrespective of age will show their love for each other by kissing. Shabana and I both did not feel any kind of awkwardness while doing it as it was very aesthetically shot.”

Talking about the story behind the kissing scene in Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahanni, it shows the two stars meeting after years of separation. He sings the famous retro song Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar and seals their reunion with a passionate kiss.

