Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani: Churni Ganguly Addresses Ranveer Singh’s Rabindranath Tagore Scene

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani: Churni Ganguly recently addressed Ranveer Singh's Rabindranath Tagore scene in the Karan Johar directorial.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani: Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani is going to hit the screens on Friday, July 28, 2023. Expectations are sky high from the film as Karan Johar returns to direction after a long time. The filmmaker is again bringing his formulaic family-oriented rom-com. The trailer reflects the typical Bollywood version of India that gives a larger-than-life spectacle of romance, celebration, culture and music. However, the inter-cultural love story between Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Randhawa and Alia Bhatt’s Rani Chatterjee also came under criticism over stereotyping Bengalis. A comic scene where Ranveer’s character mistakes Rabindranath Tagore’s portrait as Alia’s grandfather didn’t went down too well with a section of audiences.

CHURNI GANGULY ADDRESSES STEREOTYPES IN ‘ROCKY AUR RANI KI PREM KAHANI’

Churni Ganguly, who plays Alia’s mother in the film, in an interaction with News 18, said, “There are certain events that have gradually crept into the Bengali system but if you want to project a family as quintessentially Bengali, you need to include these things. I think that things like Ranveer’s character addressing Rabindranath Tagore as dadaji worked well for us. Portraits of Tagore are something you see in many Bengali houses.” She also opined, “When you’ve to project a Bengali family, you need to refer to certain stereotypes. These aren’t even stereotypes. According to me, it’s all essentially ‘very Bengali’. We still don’t wear lehengas at our weddings; we’ve still stuck to our sarees.”

The Indian censor board recently did some altercations in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The changes made by CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) in the Ranveer-Alia starrer, according to a Bollywood Hungama report are as follows:

The cussword ‘b*******d’ has been replaced by ‘behen di.’ ‘Bra’ has been changed to ‘item.’ The popular rum brand Old Monk has been replaced by ‘Bold Monk.’ Three dialogues were completely chopped off from the film, including a reference to Lok Sabha and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee each, and one in a lingerie shop scene that was deemed to be ‘vulgar’ and ‘degrading women.’ An alteration has also been made to the Rabindranth Tagore scene, that grabbed everyone’s attention in the trailer.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in crucial roles.

