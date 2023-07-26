Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Actor Ranveer Singh Gifted Necklace by Shweta Bachchan, Watch
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor Ranveer Singh was recently gifted a necklace by Shweta Bachchan after the screening of the Karan Johar directorial.
Ranveer Singh Receives Necklace From Shweta Bachchan: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani was screened at a star-studded premier event. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif arrived at the venue. Jaya Bachchan was also spotted with Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan. While Jaya, similar to her screen character in the Karan Johar directorial created a scene while paparazzi screamed her name, Shweta did a sweet gesture towards Ranveer. For the unversed, when Jaya walked the red carpet, the paps started calling her name loudly. The veteran actress got miffed and told them, “I am not deaf.”
Also Read:
- Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Screening: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Rule Hearts With Cute PDA - See Pics
- Jaya Bachchan Creates a Scene at Rocky Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Screening, Gets Miffed With Paps Again - Watch Viral Video
- Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh Twin In Black, Ranveer Aka Rocky Flaunts His Pink Slippers, Is He Following The Barbie Trend?
Trending Now
CHECK OUT RANVEER SINGH-SHWETA BACHCHAN’S VIRAL VIDEO:
Shweta Bachchan gave Ranveer a necklace at the premiere yesterday
awww♥️
#RanveerSingh #RRKPK pic.twitter.com/lD4tWIeimd
— fatiim (@fatiim_9RS) July 26, 2023
You may like to read
RANVEER SINGH REACTS TO SHWETA BACHCHAN’S SWEET GESTURE
Now, a viral video is wining netizens hearts. After watching the Ranveer-Alia starrer rom-com Shweta lauded the male protagonist and hugged him. She also gifted him a necklace and tied it around his neck. Ranveer looked elated and surprised and gave a warm hug to Shweta again. While looking at the camera, the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor said, “I have been knighted.” Ranveer portrays the role of Jaya’s grandson in the emotional love story. Alia also had shared screen space with the veteran for the first time in some crucial scenes. The former’s Raazi co-star Vicky also heaped praise on the movie. He took to his Instagram stories and wrote, “Loved every bit of it. Hardcore big screen family entertainer. Take your loved ones… don’t miss it! Karan Johar, you are a true master. Tremendous, tremendous performances by Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, and what joy to watch the veterans Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi on screen! Big shout out to the entire ensemble and writers!”
CHECK OUT VICKY KAUSHAL’S VIRAL INSTAGRAM STORY:
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bhashir, Arjun Bijlani, Shraddha Arya and others in crucial roles.
For more updates on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, check out this space at India.com.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Thank you