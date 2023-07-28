Home

Entertainment

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Actress Alia Bhatt to Appear in Bigg Boss OTT 2, Amid Speculations About Pooja Bhatt’s Exit From The Show

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Actress Alia Bhatt to Appear in Bigg Boss OTT 2, Amid Speculations About Pooja Bhatt’s Exit From The Show

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress Alia Bhatt will enter the Bigg Boss house, amid speculations about Pooja Bhatt's exit from the show.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Actress Alia Bhatt to Appear in Bigg Boss OTT 2, Amid Speculations About Pooja Bhatt's Exit From The Show

Alia Bhatt to Appear in Bigg Boss OTT 2: Alia Bhatt will be appearing in Bigg Boss OTT 2 to promote her recent release Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. There is a lot of buzz as her elder sibling Pooja Bhatt is already inside the Bigg Boss house as a contestant. Pooja is Alia’s stepsister, the latter is Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan’s daughter while the former is the daughter of Mahesh and his ex-wife Kiran Bhatt. Kiran’s younger Son Rahul is younger to Pooja and works as a fitness trainer. Recently, the speculations were rife that Pooja might exit the reality show soon.

Trending Now

CHECK OUT TH VIRAL TWEET ABOUT ALIA BHATT’S APPEARANCE IN BIGG BOSS OTT 2:

According to a Source, Pooja Bhatt ji has contract of only 6 weeks and she may exit the show this weekend due to her prior commitments. There is speculation that Alia Bhatt might make an appearance during this weekend ka vaar to promote her film and possibly take her sister,… — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 28, 2023

ALIA BHATT TO ENTER BIGG BOSS HOUSE AND MEET ELDER SISTER POOJA BHATT

The Twitter handle BiggBoss_Tak recently tweeted, “According to a Source, Pooja Bhatt ji has contract of only 6 weeks and she may exit the show this weekend due to her prior commitments. There is speculation that Alia Bhatt might make an appearance during this weekend ka vaar to promote her film and possibly take her sister, Pooja ji, out of the show. That’s why she seen often entering confession room maybe for negotiating and discussions on contract. However, please note that all of this is assumptions. Stay tuned for further updates!” A netizen commented, “Haha!! This Weekend ka War script is going to be sympathy card for Pooja Bhatt.” Another user wrote, “Maybe she is entering the confession room to check the script. You never know.” Another person commented, “Just like Sajid and Abdu. Others can play more freely now.” A netizen also opined, “Hope so…so that @Manisharani02 will get some motivation.” A Twitterati also remarked, “Pooja bhatt is not a contestant for sure, she is trouble maker or as mentor..”

Bigg Boss OTT 2 streams on JioCinemas app and airs at 9 PM, Monday to Friday. For more updates on Bigg Boss OTT 2, check out this space at .

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES