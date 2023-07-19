Home

Entertainment

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Actress Churni Ganguly Says ‘Nepotism’ Does Not Apply to Alia Bhatt: ‘She’s Extremely Talented’

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Actress Churni Ganguly Says ‘Nepotism’ Does Not Apply to Alia Bhatt: ‘She’s Extremely Talented’

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Actress Churni Ganguly recently said that 'nepotism' does not apply to Alia Bhatt as she is 'extremely talented'.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Actress Churni Ganguly Says 'Nepotism' Does Not Apply to Alia Bhatt: 'She's Extremely Talented'

Churni Ganguly Says ‘Nepotism’ Does Not Apply to Alia Bhatt: Alia Bhatt is known for her versatility and memorable performances in movies. The actress created a milestone in 2023, with her films – Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva. She was also praised for her acting prowess in her first home production Darlings. She is all geared up for her upcoming mega budget movies – Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Gal Gadot starrer Hollywood spy actioner Heart of Stone. Being the daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, she has 0ften been discussed over the nepotism debate. Churni Ganguly, who essays the role of Alia’s on-screen mother in Karan Johar’s rom-com recently spoke about the same.

Trending Now

ALIA BHATT’S ON-SCREEN MOM CALLS HER ‘EXTREMELY TALENTED’

In an interaction with News 18, Churni said, “Alia is one of those performers who’s extremely talented. People speak about nepotism. There’s so much being said. I think nepotism only becomes relevant if the actor isn’t up to the mark and lacks talent. But that’s not the case with Alia. She has proved so film after film. She gets into the skin of her roles just like that. She brings life to a role that she plays. She did the same even in this film. We improvised a lot in some of our scenes and a lot of that came from Alia as well.”

You may like to read

Alia is playing the antagonist in Gal Gadot’s espionage thriller Heart of Stone. She is also rumoured to be playing a spy in Aditya Chopra’s first female led movie as part of the YRF spyverse. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress has also bagged a role in Karan Johar’s action-thriller, as claimed by gossip mills.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also stars Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in crucial roles. The film releases on July 28, 2023.

For more updates on Alia Bhatt, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES