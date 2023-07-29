Home

Entertainment

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer-Alia’s Rom-Com Kickstarts With Positive Response on Opening Day – Check Detailed Report

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer-Alia’s Rom-Com Kickstarts With Positive Response on Opening Day – Check Detailed Report

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani BOC: Ranveer-Alia's love story kickstarted with a positive response on its opening day. - Check Report

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer-Alia's Rom-Com Kickstarts With Positive Response on Opening Day - Check Detailed Report

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Box Office Collection Day 1: Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is once again creating the right kind of buzz as Karan Johar has brought back the world of romance. The Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer rom com is being hailed by movie buffs and critics for its perfect blend of progressive values, family bonding, tradition and unconditional love. Karan is known for giving a modern perspective to his romantic films by retaining the core Indian culture and norms. The movie kickstarted with a positive response on its opening day. It has garnered Rs 11.50 Crore which creates optimism among the distributors and exhibitors.

Trending Now

ROCKY AUR RANI KI PREM KAHANI GETS DECENT RESPONSE ON DAY 1

Previously, trade experts had predicted that Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani may collect Rs 8-10 Crore on Day 1. As the film has earned in double digits, the word-of-mouth and weekend is surely going to work in the film’s favour. Ranveer-Alia reuniting after Gully Boy is the biggest USP (Unique Selling Proposition) for connecting with the Gen Z and masses. The recently viral update on Dharmendra-Shabana Azmi’s delicately handled liplock is also being hailed for its passion and sensitivity. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is expected to earn Rs 15.00 Crore on Saturday, as reported by the entertainment portal Sacnilk.

CHECK OUT DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE EARNINGS OF ROCKY AUR RANI KI PREM KAHANI:

Friday: Rs 11.50 Crore

Saturday: Rs 15.oo Crore

Total: Rs 26.50 Crore

ROCKY AUR RANI KI PREM KAHANI COLLECTS LESSER THAN TJMM ON FRIDAY

Despite Oppenheimer and Barbie, still running in theatres, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani has managed to get a decent opening on its first day. Although, these films belong to different genres, at a time when commercial success of films is unpredictable, the Ranbir-Alia starrer has brought back hope in Bollywood. Also, the film’s collection is lesser than Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar which earned Rs 15.73 Crore on its first day. But the latter had the advantage of a holiday release. However, the future of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani depends on whether it will be able to pass the crucial Monday test.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also stars Jaya Bachchan, Aamir Bashir, Churni Ganguly and Tota Roy Chowdhury in crucial roles.

For more updates on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani box office collection, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES