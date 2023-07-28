Home

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Box Office Prediction Day 1: Ranveer-Alia’s Love Saga to Get Double-Digit Opening – Check Detailed Report

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Box Office Prediction Day 1: Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani has hit the screens from Friday, July 28, 2023. Expectations have been sky-high from the film because of its grand cast. The teaser, trailer and songs have already created the buzz with the melodrama, melody, picturesque locations and larger-than-life set designs. The is the second time Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are paired opposite each other after Gully Boy. While this is Ranveer’s first film with Karan Johar as the latter has directed the movie. Karan is returning to direction after seven years, so exhibitors and distributors are counting on him to recreate the box office magic once again.

ADVANCE BOOKING OF RANVEER-ALIA’S ROM-COM INDICATES DOUBLE-DIGIT WEEKEND

Producer and movie business expert Girish Johar has predicted a decent opening for the Ranveer-Alia starrer. In an interaction with Hindustan Times, he said, “It is the one big film after Pathaan. We have had Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and Satyaprem Ki Katha (that performed well at the box office) this year, but these were mid-budget films.” He further added, “If the audience really loves the film, and it manages a double-digit score on day one…if it maintains that and rises to ₹12 crore or so on the second and third days, it can comfortably make ₹35-40 crore in the first weekend. Anything above that would be excellent, but anything below would mean that the film failed to match the audience’s expectations. But that remains to be seen.” While movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “‘ROCKY AUR RANI KII PREM KAHAANI’ ADVANCE BOOKING STATUS NOTE: Tickets sold for *Fri* / *Day 1* at NATIONAL CHAINS… Update: Thu, 10.30 pm…

#PVR: 40,375

#INOX: 22,450

#Cinepolis: 11,250

Total tickets sold for Day 1: 74,075

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Chruni Ganguly and Aamir Bashir in crucial roles.

